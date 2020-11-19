More in Interviews
Directing
Ammonite Director Francis Lee Requires Every Object to Have a Rich History and Defined Purpose
Ammonite director Francis Lee is in search of truth, and this extends even to the objects...
-
Interviews
Jim Cummings on How to ‘Become Yorgos Lanthimos From Your Garage’
Jim Cummings went from making a movie out of college that was “relatively boring” to writing...
-
Interviews
‘Blackbird’ Filmmaker Nicole L. Thompson Soars Because of Grandmother’s Sacrifice
Welcome to The New School, a new series highlighting striking, rising talents coming out of top...
-
Interviews
Tesla: Ethan Hawke and Michael Almereyda Reunite for Another Story of a Man Out of TimeBy Emma Myers
There’s a great moment in Tesla, the unconventional new Michael Almereyda biopic about the visionary inventor,...
-
Interviews
Yes, God, Yes: Girl Meets Vagina in Karen Maine’s Directorial Debut
Growing up in Iowa, Yes, God, Yes director Karen Maine remembers “feeling really guilty as a...
-
Interviews
Meet Daryl Davis, the Black Musician Who Makes Klansmen See That Black Lives MatterBy Greg Gilman
In everything, do to others what you would have them do to you. Sound familiar? It’s the...
-
Interviews
Don’t Look Deeper Director Catherine Hardwicke Wants to Challenge ‘What it Means to Be Human’
Director Catherine Hardwicke hasn’t let the runaway success of Twilight stop her from taking on new...
-
Interviews
Barry Jenkins and Dave Franco Talk The Rental: ‘Dave Franco Is F—ing With People’
Barry Jenkins was so unnerved by The Rental — the directorial debut from Dave Franco, about...
-
Interviews
Dan Stevens and Sheila Vand on the Thrills of Devolving Into ‘Just Complete Chaos’ in The Rental (Podcast)
At the start of The Rental, we see characters played by Dan Stevens and Sheila Vand...
-
Interviews
Babyteeth Director Shannon Murphy Wants Her Debut to ‘Get Into People’s Bones’ (Podcast)
Shannon Murphy had an ambitious goal for her debut feature, Babyteeth: “I really wanted it to...
-
Interviews
(In)Visible Portraits Is a ‘Love Letter to Black Women and a Re-education for Everyone Else’
The dedication for (In)Visible Portraits, the new documentary from Oge Egbuonu, calls it a “love letter to Black...
-
Interviews
You Don’t Nomi Succeeds Where Showgirls Fails (Podcast)
If you were being generous to Showgirls, Paul Verhoeven’s notorious 1995 bomb about a dancer named...
-
Interviews
Becky Directors Embrace Their Film Being an ‘Ultraviolent Home Alone’
Becky co-director Jonathan Milott says there was a simple pitch for the film, which stars Kevin...
-
Interviews
Lucky Grandma Director Sasie Sealy Creates a New Type of Heroine in Her Gangster Dark Comedy
Lucky Grandma, directed by Sasie Sealy, finds an unlikely hero in 80-year-old Grandma Wong, as she...
-
Interviews
How Mike Doyle Brought New Perspective to the Romantic ComedyBy Sam Lively
Almost Love — which is focused on two gay men in the doldrums of a long-term...
-
Interviews
How Extraction Shot That 12-Minute Continuous Fight Scene
At the center of Extraction, the new Chris Hemsworth drama from director Sam Hargrave, is a...
-
Interviews
How One Man Made a Rambo Movie at Home for $96
Zack Oberzan was a 33-year-old “failed actor,” in his words, when he decided to make a...
-
Interviews
Circus of Books: Meet the Straight Couple Who Owned an Iconic Gay Bookstore
When Rachel Mason was growing up in West Hollywood in the 1980s, her parents, Karen and...
-
Interviews
Stephen Graham on Playing an ‘Honestly Broken’ Man in The Virtues
In The Virtues, Stephen Graham moves far away from the hair-trigger bullies he’s played in projects...
-
Interviews
We Summon the Darkness With Director Marc Meyers (Podcast)
We Summon the Darkness and My Friend Dahmer, two of prolific director Marc Meyers’ latest films,...
