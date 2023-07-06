The Nun II trailer is out, and the sequel picks up where 2018’s The Nun left off — with an undefeated demon named Valak, disguised as a nun, seeking to regain its unholy power by possessing people.

From The Conjuring Universe, The Nun starred Taissa Farmiga as a young nun named Sister Irene whose mysterious visions made the church take an interest in her. She came close to defeating Valak in the first movie, which took place in 1952 as a prequel to the events of The Conjuring.

The Nun II Trailer Features Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene

The Nun II takes place four years later in 1956 when a priest is murdered in France. Sister Irene returns to try to send Valak back to hell once. But something new is revealed about the demon in the trailer for The Nun II — Valak used to be an angel but was scorned by God and cast out of Heaven.

“This demon was once an angel. Rejected by God, stripped of power,” one character says in the trailer.

“It wants that power back,” Farmiga replies as Sister Irene.

The first Nun movie was a prequel to the events of the 2013 movie The Conjuring, which stars Taissa Farmiga’s older sister, Vera Farmiga, as Lorraine Warren, one-half of the famous real-life paranormal investigating business she ran with her husband, Ed Warren.

Valak’s effect on Lorraine Warren at the end of The Nun set her up to begin investigating paranormal activity in the Harrisville, Rhode Island farmhouse featured in The Conjuring.

The Nun II is the latest in The Conjuring universe, following The Conjuring (2013), Annabelle (2014), The Conjuring 2 (2016), Annabelle: Creation (2017), The Nun (2018), The Curse of La Llorona (2019), Annabelle Comes Home (2019), and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021).

Directed by Michael Chaves, The Nun II also stars Storm Reid, Anna Popplewelll, Bonnie Aarons, Jonas Bloquet, and Katelyn Rose Downey.

The Nun II arrives in theaters on Sept. 8.

Watch the trailer above.