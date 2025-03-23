Netflix and Amazon have hundreds of movies and TV shows to choose from, including a range of shows set in Ireland. Here are some of the top choices that you can stream right now.

The Popularity of Irish Entertainment

Ireland is home to some of the biggest names in cinema, including Paul Mescal, Cillian Murphy, and Saoirse Ronan. Ireland is also becoming a hotspot for production teams, due to the favorable tax incentives and reliefs for TV shows or films that fit certain criteria. 2025 is set to be a positive year for Irish entertainment too, with the media market growing by 7.7% last year. It’s not just Amazon and Netflix TV shows and movies that are helping to bolster the Irish economy, either.

The Xavatar Show has recently announced that Colin O’Donoghue is going to appear as a CGI-animated host within the metaverse, with the content set to be available to millions of people in the US.

In other verticals, games have also helped to draw attention to Ireland, with titles including Nancy Drew: The Haunting of Castle Malloy. In this game, Nancy goes to Ireland as a bridesmaid, but quickly finds that the groom is missing, sparking a sudden and mysterious investigation. Other popular titles including Rainbow Riches have an Irish theme, with leprechauns and pots of gold. You will also see symbols that include wishing wells, with rainbow graphics that help to reflect Irish folklore. Games like Broken Sword: Circle of Blood also take you to Ireland, with numerous nods to the history and rich culture of the country, as players try to solve puzzles and complete milestones.

Popular TV Shows and Movies set in Ireland

If you want a catalogue of content that you can watch, then Bodkin is worth exploring as it was filmed in Dublin. Podcasters investigate mysterious disappearances that happened nearly 30 years ago, with journalist Dove, played by Dublin’s own Siobhán Cullen, being the first to see what’s lurking beneath the surface. The series is largely set in Ireland, too, which helps the theme while covering several visually-stunning locations.

There’s also Irish Wish, featuring Lindsay Lohan. She takes a trip to the Emerald Isle for a wedding, but it turns out she’s madly in love with the bride’s fiancé. She makes a wish and then wakes up as the bride herself. Filmed in the eastern town of Wicklow, it does a great job of transporting the viewer to the heart of Ireland.

Lastly, you have Rebellion. Rebellion shows the story of the struggle for Irish independence, with the drama filmed at numerous locations across Dublin. With Charlie Murphy, Ruth Bradley and Brian Gleeson starring, there’ll be a lot of familiar faces for those who are a fan of Peaky Blinders. This is a great watch for those who want to learn more about the history of Ireland as a whole, and it’s also packed full of interesting twists and turns, making it a great watch for those who want to delve into some of the best content Ireland has to offer.