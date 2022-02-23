The voice of Andy Warhol can be heard reading from his posthumously published diaries thanks to A.I. technology in the trailer for The Andy Warhol Diaries, Netflix and Ryan Murphy’s new six-part docuseries about the life and work of the pop art icon.

“I’m just a freak. I wasn’t very close to anyone. Although, I guess I wanted to be,” the voice of Warhol says in the trailer, which you can watch above.

Premiering March 9, the series uses “cutting-edge A.I. techniques” to recreate Warhol’s voice 35 years after his death in 1987, allowing the diaries to come to life in six hourlong episodes, according to Netflix.

This isn’t the first doc to use A.I. to bring a subject’s voice back to life — the Anthony Bourdain documentary Roadrunner drew attention and criticism last year for using the technology to make it sound as if the globe-trotter had read an email aloud. A statement in the Andy Warhol Diaries trailer says the docuseries got permission from The Andy Warhol Foundation to reproduce his voice using A.I.

The new docuseries “deftly validates Warhol’s belief that the idea is not to live forever but to create art that will,” according to a description of the series from Netflix. “Beginning with his childhood in Pittsburgh, the series traces Warhol’s almost unbelievably diverse journey fluidly moving between mediums and through eras as an artist — both revered and reviled — director, publisher, TV producer, scene maker, celebrity and much more. While he was a larger than life figure, Warhol was intensely private regarding his personal life.”

The series also delves into Warhol’s romantic life, analyzing diary entries and interviewing those who knew him well about his potentially romantic relationship with fellow artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. The series also features interviews with those who worked, created and played alongside Warhol, including John Waters and Rob Lowe.

“No one’s more famous in the 20th century than Andy Warhol,” Lowe says in the trailer.

The Andy Warhol Diaries is directed by Andrew Rossi, who also executive produces with Murphy, Josh Braun, Stanley Buchthal, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Scott Robertson. Stacey Reiss and Dan Braun serve as co-producers. Abstract Submarine produces.

Main Image: The Andy Warhol Diaries. Photo Credit: Andy Warhol. Courtesy of Netflix.