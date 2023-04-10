As we write this, TV fans are losing their minds over one of the most shocking — and well-executed — TV deaths in the history of TV deaths. It was stunning, totally unexpected — and yet also coldly logical, from a story standpoint. As the best TV deaths should be.

As we mourn the loss of [spoiler warning, it’s in the last slide] and admire the way the show pulled it off, let’s take look back at the 10 Most Coldly Logical TV Deaths. Many spoilers are ahead, but most are about shows that are no longer on the air. The only ones still airing are Stranger Things and House of The Dragon, so we put those near the end.

Click on for our list of the Most Coldly Logical TV Deaths.