The teaser trailer for Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving movie is out — but if you were expecting it to be a heartwarming tale about family, football, and turkey legs, you’re sadly mistaken.

The Thanksgiving movie teaser trailer does start out with wintry music and smiling faces. But it soon reveals that a vengeful killer embodying the spirit of long-ago pilgrims is intent on ruining the festivities.

What Is the Thanksgiving Movie About?

“After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts – the birthplace of the infamous holiday,” reads the logline for the movie, via Sony Pictures.

Based on the trailer, Thanksgiving looks like a body horror that might actually make it difficult to keep down your Thanksgiving dinner.

“Thanksgiving is a time for appreciation. It’s a time to remember our many blessings, to celebrate with the ones we love the most, and a time for all families to be together,” Rick Hoffman’s character says in the trailer, giving a blessing to the family meal. “Let’s eat.”

Then, the mysterious killer — wearing a Guy Fawkes hat, Puritanical attire, and wielding an axe — begins his spree.

He dunks a woman into a sinkful of water before smashing her face against the frozen door of a frigid, walk-in refrigerator. Then he turns on a blood-spattering buzzsaw. And that only seems like the beginning of his horrifying plans.

Watch the full teaser trailer for Thanksgiving above, and look for it in theaters this November.

Thanksgiving is directed by Eli Roth, who wrote the screenplay with Jeff Rendell. Roth and Rendell also produce alongside Roger Birnbaum, with Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Greg Denny, and Kate Harrison serving as executive producers.

The star-studded cast also includes Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Nell Verlaque, and Gina Gershon.

Main Image: The poster for Thanksgiving. Photo credit: Sony Pictures.