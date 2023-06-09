Every Hollywood star probably has a story about a role they almost had before it went to someone else and became a box office smash. But not every star tells these stories — so when they do, it’s hard not to imagine what could have been. We’ve got a list of 7 stars who missed out on big movie roles for you.

From Rachel McAdams turning down roles in Casino Royal and The Devil Wears Prada to Nicholas Hoult having to pull out of two Mission: Impossible movies because of a scheduling conflict, there is no shortage of would’ve-could’ve-should’ve stories in Hollywood. These are just some of the casting near-misses we have the privilege of knowing about.