MovieMaker is thrilled to announce that Stacey Farish, a veteran of Deadline Hollywood, TheWrap and the Los Angeles Times, is joining MovieMaker as the head of advertising sales with the new title of Chief Revenue Officer.

Farish joins MovieMaker as the 30-year-old print publication and website expands its focus on digital news while deepening its behind-the-scenes coverage of the art and craft of making movies. Farish — who is reachable at [email protected] — is excited to make MovieMaker as fast, responsive, impactful and tailored to advertisers’ needs as can be. Farish is based in Los Angeles.

She takes the place of Ian Bage, MovieMaker‘s longtime publisher’s representative, to whom we are grateful for his years of service and success. He worked alongside Paul Avery in successfully meeting the needs of clients including film festivals, commissions and schools, as well as equipment manufacturers, rental houses, and many others devoted to moviemaking. Bage will work with MovieMaker in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition.

Farish’s past experience included a very successful run as President and Chief Revenue Officer of Deadline Hollywood/Penske Media Corporation, where she dramatically increased revenue growth over a 10-year span for one of the industry’s most highly respected trades.

She joined Deadline from TheWrap, where she served as Vice President and Publisher and worked with current MovieMaker editor and co-owner Tim Molloy. Established by Tim Rhys in 1993, MovieMaker is now owned and led by Publisher Deirdre McCarrick and Molloy, who took over in 2019 and were subsequently joined by Vice President of Marketing Rao Meka.

Farish said in a statement: “I have been a fan of Tim Molloy’s work for years now and I am thrilled to be joining a passionate team of film and TV lovers.”

Added McCarrick and Molloy: “We’ve worked hard in the last five years to make MovieMaker as helpful as possible to creators and film and TV lovers, with cover stories on everyone from Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap productions to, most recently, George Miller and the Mad Max legacy, while providing meticulously researched resources like our 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee, Best Places to Live and Work as a MovieMaker, and 25 Best Film Schools in the U.S. and Canada.

“Stacey joining us really raises the bar on what MovieMaker is capable of delivering to our audience and advertisers — her knowledge, expertise, relationships and counsel will be a massive boost to our continuing success. We’re thrilled to start the next phase of this independent media success story.”

Main image: Stacey Farish, new head of advertising sales and Chief Revenue Officer at MovieMaker.