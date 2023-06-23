Slamdance is teaming up with Anthony and Joe Russo’s ABGO to present a showcase of digital, interactive and gaming work, stand-up comedy, screenplay workshops, award-winning short films, and a program dedicated to filmmakers with disabilities at AGBO’s Los Angeles campus.

ABGO and Slamdance have had a longtime partnership in the form of the the ABGO fellowship, which includes a $25,000 award and mentoring from the Russos. Recent winners include 2023 recipient Tij D’Oyen, director of the short film, “Lollygag,” and 2022 recipient Ethan Eng, director of Therapy Dogs.

“Slamdance has been a wonderful partner and we are happy to be expanding our relationship to our Downtown LA campus. Our mission to offer our campus to help showcase emerging talent is a perfect opportunity,” said Angela Russo-Otstot, chief creative officer at AGBO.

“In pursuit of showcasing talent we believe will go on to shape the film and media industry, we are stronger together with alumni Anthony and Joe Russo and the AGBO production company,” said Taylor Miller, director of Slamdance.

The AGBO and Slamdance summer showcase will consist of five programs Here are the dates and details, provided by ABGO and Slamdance:

SHORTWAVE (August 9) An award-winning shorts film program that pushes visual storytelling to the edge with a focus on Los Angeles-based filmmakers. The program includes “Lollygag.”

DIG (Digital, Interactive and Gaming) (August 11) DIG’s “Brave New Worlds” program recognizes creators using new and emerging mediums and future storytelling has no boundaries.

UNSTOPPABLE (August 16) A curated program of short films by and for creators with visible and non-visible disabilities.

PUNCH UP (August 18) A new stand-up comedy showcase celebrating seven diverse comedians selected by Slamdance’s Ambassador of Comedy Kristian Mercado including actor and Unstoppable co-founder Steve Way.

SLAM SCRIPT SHOP (August 19) A day of screenplay workshops formed and led by Slamdance alumni dedicated to emerging screenwriters.

You can learn more about the event here, including the full list of films, DIG works, artists, comedians and workshops.

Founded in 2017 by award-winning and record-breaking directors Anthony and Joe Russo, along with producer Mike Larocca, AGBO is an Academy Award-winning independent studio focused on developing universes for film, TV, audio, publishing, and gaming.

The Russos have a long history with Slamdance, and credit it with jumpstarting a spectacular career that includes co-directing Avengers: Endgame, the second-highest grossing film of all time. The Russos’ latest production is Extraction 2, directed by Sam Hargrave.

Slamdance, established in 1995, is one of our 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee and embraces a mantra of ”by filmmakers, for filmmakers.” Known primarily for the Slamdance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, it has expanded to the Slamdance Screenplay Competition, DIG (digital, interactive and gaming), grants and mentorships, and the Slamdance Channel, an algorithm-defying streaming service.

Main image: A scene from “Lollygag”