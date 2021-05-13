If you’ve seen part 2 of Selena: The Series on Netflix, you may be wondering whether some of the celebrity encounters Selena has on the show actually happened in real life — like the one with Gloria Estefan.

The show, which is based on Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla-Pérez’s real life, does a pretty good job of sticking to the real story with a few embellishments here and there.

Some of the other stars Selena (played by Christian Serratos) meets in the series include songwriter Diane Warren and even a young Beyonce Knowles. Both of those stories are pretty accurate — Beyonce says she really did meet Selena as a young girl when she was at the mall in an interview with MTV Tres, which you can watch here.

And Diane Warren did write a song on Selena’s posthumously released album Dreaming of You called “I’m Getting Used to You,” according to the Houston Chronicle’s Preview. But unlike in the show, it was Selena herself who had dinner with Warren, not her brother, A.B. Quintanilla (Gabriel Chavarria).

As for her run-in with Gloria Estefan (played by Gloria Pollock) at the 1993 Grammy Awards that we see in Episode 6, Lo Más Bello, it’s hard to say whether the two actually met backstage without asking either Selena or Gloria themselves. We reached out to Estefan’s reps for comment but did not hear back.

However, both women were present at the Grammys that year, and it’s very plausible that Selena, who was a big fan of Estefan’s, would have wanted to say hello.

Selena took home her first and only Grammy for Live!, which one for Best Mexican-American Album. Estefan, in turn, won Best Tropical Latin Album that same year for Mi Tierra.

There’s also a photo of Selena and Gloria together floating around on Pinterest that’s sourced to a blog called selenaforever.com, which cites a 1995 Houston Chronicle story about Selena by Rick Mitchell — though the digital version of the story available on chron.com doesn’t include the photo.

In 2005, Estefan paid tribute to the late Tejano music star by performing Selena’s song “I Could Fall in Love” at Selena ¡VIVE!, a benefit concert held on the 10th anniversary of her death.

Part 2 of Selena: The Series is now streaming on Netflix. Main Image: Christian Serratos as Selena Quintanilla-Pérez in Selena: The Series via Netflix.