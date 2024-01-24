Barbie actors Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera are very disappointed that director Greta Gerwig and co-star Margot Robbie both got snubbed by Oscar nominations on Tuesday.

Gosling, who plays Barbie’s companion Ken alongside Robbie as the titular doll got an Oscar nod for his performances in the blockbuster film in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category. America Ferrera, who plays Mattel employee Gloria, was also acknowledged in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category.

But in addition to expressing their gratitude, they also took the opportunity to stand up for Gerwig and Robbie, echoing the ire expressed across social media by fans who were surprised that neither were nominated in their respective Best Director and Best Actress in a Leading Role categories.

“To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement,” Gosling wrote in a statement released late Tuesday. “There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.”

Ferrera agreed, telling Variety: “I was incredibly disappointed that they weren’t nominated.”

It is worth noting that Gerwig was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay alongside her partner Noah Baumbach, and Robbie’s name is on the Best Picture nomination since she’s a co-producer through her production company, LuckyChap.

“Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it,” Ferrera said of Gerwig. “Creating this world, and taking something that didn’t have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list.”

Of Robbie, she added: “What Margot achieved as an actress is truly unbelievable… One of the things about Margot as an actress is how easy she makes everything look. And perhaps people got fooled into thinking that the work seems easy, but Margot is a magician as an actress in front of the screen, and it was one of the honors of my career to get to witness her pull off the amazing performance she did. She brings so much heart and humor and depth and joy and fun to the character. In my book, she’s a master.”

Many Barbie fans also expressed outrage on social media over the lack of nominations for Gerwig and Robbie despite the film receiving eight total nominations.

“Ken getting nominated and not Barbie is honestly so fitting for a film about a man discovering the power of patriarchy in the Real World,” one user wrote on X.

“No nom for Greta Gerwig? Can that actually be true?” wrote renowned horror author Stephen King.

“The Academy proving Barbie’s thesis by snubbing Greta and Margot is the most 2024 move imaginable,” replied writer Greg Cantwell.

Reps for the Academy did not immediately respond to MovieMaker‘s request for comment on Wednesday.

Read Gosling’s full statement as provided to CNN below.

Here’s Ryan Gosling’s Full Statement on Gerwig and Robbie’s Oscar Snubs

“I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d being saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken.

But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.

No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius.

To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.

Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.

Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”

The Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 10 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. Jimmy Kimmel returns to host again this year. See the full list of nominees here.

