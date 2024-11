Without Kentucky Fried Movie, the first film from Jim Abrahams and his partners, Jerry and David Zucker, we might never have gotten Animal House, Airplane!, or The Naked Gun films.

On the occasion of Jim Abrahams’ death, at the age of 80, here are 13 behind the scenes stories from Kentucky Fried Movie, one of the most important comedies of the 1970s, because of all the doors it opened.