Red Rocket: Here’s Suzanna Son Singing ‘Bye Bye Bye’ (Video)

“Bye Bye Bye” figures heavily into Red Rocket, the new Sean Baker film starring Simon Rex as a washed-up porn star and Suzanna Son as a 17-year-old on whom he stakes his hopes for the future. Without saying more than that, the film has released a cover of Son singing the *NSYNC hit, which we present here for your listening enjoyment.

Baker is best known for films like Tangerine and The Florida Project, focused on people on the margins of American society who are navigating their struggles with grit, a sense of humor and so much drama. Red Rocket stays trained on familiar Sean Baker themes, and is, in my opinion, one of the best films of the 2021. It was shot in the late summer and fall of 2020, under strict COVID protocols on a tight budget. How strict? How tight? Stars Rex and Bree Elrod carpooled from California and Oregon, respectively, to the Texas set — because flying would have required a quarantine period that the shooting schedule wouldn’t permit.

Son is, as you’ll hear, an accomplished musician as well as an actor. Baker first approached her when she saw her at the now-closed Arclight Theater in Hollywood years ago and thought she would be right for one of his future projects. If you like the 26-year-old’s “Bye Bye Bye” cover, you can find some of her other music here.

I’m saying as little as possible about Red Rocket itself because it’s so full of nuance and surprise that I think you’ll have a much better theatrical experience if you go into it relatively cold. But you can look for interviews with Bree Elrod, as well as Simon Rex and Sean Baker, later this week on MovieMaker.com.

Red Rocket, an A24 release directed by Sean Baker, will be in theaters on Friday.

Main image: Suzanna Son in Red Rocket.