R.I.P. Sonny Chiba; So Much Acid; Danny DeVito Seems Cool
R.I.P. to Sonny Chiba; Michael Shannon on pretending to do acid, and other stars on actually...
What ‘Volumetric Capture’ Is; AMC Stock Up 1,500%; This One’s for the Nerds
How internet fun-havers made AMC stock soar; lots of stuff to excite Marvel people; what “volumetric...
A Single-Shot Time-Travel Masterpiece; Neill Blompkamp’s Dire Predictions; No ’90s Distribution
District 9 director Neill Blomkamp is back with a new film and not much hope for humankind;...
A Star Wars Anime; Suicide Squad Exposed; Finish Your Thing
A Star Wars anime looks spectacular; The Suicide Squad and the destruction of plot armor; some...
Ethan Hawke in the MCU; Zach Braff’s Directing Advice From Alexander Payne; Inside CODA and Beckett
How a fateful Brooklyn coffee shop meeting pulled Ethan Hawke into the Marvel Cinematic Universe; we...
Shia LaBeouf as a Saint; CODA: Good; Oklahoma Film Credits; Long Hours Are a Thing
Shia LaBeouf will play a saint for Abel Ferrara; Hollywood’s long-hours problem; Oklahoma offers $30 million...
What Cinema Is For; Malice at the Palace; Titane Comes to NYC
Dissecting the legendary “Malice at the Palace” brawl; the eye-popping Cannes winner Titane steers its way...
Bam v. Jackass; Kilmer v. Batsuit; an Addams Family Traffic Reunion
Bam Margera sues his old friends from Jackass; Val Kilmer shares some complaints about the Batsuit;...
A Bitchin’ Rick James Story; Suicide Squad Box Office; Shooting a Crowd Scene During Covid
How the Cannes film Down With the King shot a huge crowd scene under pandemic protocols;...
Clint Eastwood Cries Macho; an A.I. Duran Duran Video; Some Predictions
The trailer for Cry Macho, directed by and starring the great Clint Eastwood; Duran Duran is still...
Geena Davis Q&A; Millionaires Fightin’; Gunn and Scorsese Are Good in Different Ways
Geena Davis on the Bentonville Film Festival and a Thelma & Louise what-if; Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit...
Joel Coen Alone; Obama’s Ex; a Reasonable UFO Theory; Brendan Fraser Books Some Roles
Netflix offers a compelling UFO theory; the Coen Bros.’ composer explains why Joel Coen is going...
Matt Damon’s Sad Prediction; Amanda Knox Objects; Jungle Cruise Troubles
Matt Damon makes a sad prediction and offends people; Amanda Knox objects to Damon’s Stillwater and...
A JAWS Heroine; Vaxxy Time for Netflix; Let’s Discuss He-Man
Meet the JAWS camera operator who now saves sharks; Netflix requires vaccinations; Bob Odenkirk is “stable,”...
Bob Odenkirk, Get Well Soon; Lucy Liu on Bill Murray; West Side Story Trailer
Bob Odenkirk hospitalized after collapsing on the Better Call Saul set; Lucy Liu on standing up...
Perfecting Green Knight; $400 Million+ Exorcist Deal; Calgary Wants You
How director David Lowery re-edited and changed the visuals of The Green Knight in lockdown; a new...
New Dexter Trailer; Princess Diana Film at Venice; Old Beats Snake Eyes
A first look at the new Dexter; Spencer, with Kristin Stewart as Princess Diana, is among...
Tom Hanks Unveils Cleveland Indians’ New Name; Sean Penn’s Ultimatum; a Māori Worldview
1978 Cleveland Critics Circle winner Tom Hanks gives back; Sean Penn won’t work with the unvaxxed;...
Last Duel Trailer; COVID Halts UK Productions; Harvey Weinstein Extradited
Zola writer Jeremy O. Harris on how being told “no” opened doors; Matt Damon and Ben...
A.I. Anthony Bourdain Debate; Theaters Mad at Black Widow Rollout; Nicolas Cage Pleased
An A.I. Anthony Bourdain voice in the new documentary Roadrunner elicits shock and debate; theater owners...