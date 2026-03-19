AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 15: Tina Win performs during the MovieMaker Awards celebration at Higbie's on March 15, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Jane Owen Public Relations )

Here are scenes from our Awards Night Celebration, which featured a performance by Tina Win and was sponsored by Hendrick’s Gin & Peroni USA and hosted by Cinema Center, TBK Productions and Jane Owen PR. It was held at Higbie’s, one of our favorite Austin venues.

It featured the stars of SXSW films, Oscar night celebrants, a spontaneous Linkin Park singalong, and much more.

Thank you to Tina Win, Jane Owen, TBK Productions, and Cinema Center. Here are scenes from the celebration.

Tina Win Sings

Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Jane Owen Public Relations

Tina Win takes the stage at the MovieMaker Awards celebration at Higbie’s on March 15, 2026 in Austin, Texas.

Welcome to Higbie’s

Photo by Lu Chau @Photagonist

Film lovers gather at Hibbie’s in Austin for the best party of SXSW weekend, MovieMaker‘s Awards Night celebration.

Himesh Patel

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Himesh Patel attends the MovieMaker Awards Night Celebration at Higbie’s on March 15, 2026 in Austin, Texas.

Prior to the party, he sat down with Riz Ahmed for a SXSW Featured Conversation to discuss the upcoming series BAIT.

Thank You to Jane Owen PR

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Jane Owen and Editor-in-Chief of MovieMaker Magazine Tim Molloy attends the MovieMaker Awards celebration at Higbie’s on March 15, 2026 in Austin, Texas.

Self Custody

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“Self Custody” filmmaker and TBK Productions owner Garrett Patten, Poopies, and “Self Custody” actor Michael Monks attend the MovieMaker Awards Night celebration at Higbie’s on March 15, 2026 in Austin, Texas.

“Self Custody” is now streaming on Prime, Tubi and Plex, and stars Patten, Monks, Adrien Grenier and Henry Cejudo.

You can read more about it here.

Lady Kings of Texas

Photo by Lu Chau @Photagonist

Giovannie Cruz, Erin Brown Thomas and Elisabeth Ness, collaborators on the upcoming feature Lady Kings of Texas.

Thomas was also on the producing team of “The Singers,” which won an Oscar just before Sunday’s party for best live-action short.

You can read more about her work here.

And the Oscar Goes To…

Photo by Lu Chau @Photagonist

Same Same But Different director Lauren Noll, a guest, Elisabeth Ness, and filmmaker Gregory J.M. Kasunich.

You can read more about Same Same But Different here, and about Noll and Kasunich’s collaboration “Heart of Texas” here.

Miriam Olken

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Miriam Olken attends the MovieMaker Awards Night Celebration at Higbie’s on March 15, 2026 in Austin, Texas.

She’s part of the team on Mallory’s Ghost, which was in the Narrative Feature Competition at SXSW.

Jimmy Akingbola and Joseph Marcell

(Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Jane Owen Public Relations )



Jimmy Akingbola and Joseph Marcell, who played Geoffrey on Bel Air and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, respectively, in a historic meeting of the Geoffreys at the MovieMaker Awards Night celebration at Higbie’s on March 15, 2026 in Austin, Texas.

A Meeting We Don’t Want to End

Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Jane Owen Public Relations

Marcell and Akingbola

Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Jane Owen Public Relations

The Geoffrey summit continues.

For the Win

Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Jane Owen Public Relations

Tina Win and Editor-in-Chief of MovieMaker Magazine Tim Molloy attends the MovieMaker Awards Night Celebration at Higbie’s on March 15, 2026 in Austin, Texas.

More Tina Win

Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Jane Owen Public Relations

Tina Win wows the Hibie’s crowd with her stellar live performance.

More Arrivals

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Guests attend the MovieMaker Awards celebration at Higbie’s on March 15, 2026 in Austin, Texas.

Kelley Jakle

(Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Jane Owen Public Relations )



Actress and singer-songwriter Kelley Jakle attends the MovieMaker Awards Night Celebration at Higbie’s on March 15, 2026 in Austin, Texas.

Medalion Rahimi

Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Jane Owen Public Relations

Same Same But Different star Medalion Rahimi attends the MovieMaker Awards Night celebration at Higbie’s on March 15, 2026 in Austin, Texas.

Jaime King

Actress and model Jaime King arrives on the red carpet at MovieMaker’s Awards Night celebration at Higbie’s on March 15, 2026 in Austin, Texas.

Jaime King and Pammy Hilton

Jamie King and muscial artist Pammy Hilton on the red carpet.

Logan Miller and Layla Mohammadi

Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Jane Owen Public Relations

Same Same But Different stars Logan Miller and Layla Mohammadi attend the MovieMaker Awards celebration at Higbie’s on March 15, 2026 in Austin, Texas.

Jason Parks

Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Jane Owen Public Relations

Producer-actor Jason Parks attends the MovieMaker Awards celebration at Higbie’s on March 15, 2026 in Austin, Texas.

Bayan Joonam

Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Jane Owen Public Relations





Phoenix Jones: The Rise and Fall of a Real-Life Superhero director Bayan Joonam attends the MovieMaker Awards celebration at Higbie’s on March 15, 2026 in Austin, Texas.

You can read more about Phoenix Jones here.

Them That’s Not

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“Them That’s Not” team Jalen Washington, Sade Ndya, Kadijah Raquel, Jo Siri, CJ Duncan, Mekhai Lee and Brit West attend the MovieMaker Awards Night celebration at Higbie’s on March 15, 2026 in Austin, Texas.

Thank You CinemaCenter

Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Jane Owen Public Relations



A guest, Jaylen Moore, Jimmy Akingbola, Joseph Marcell, guests and Tanya Khani attend the MovieMaker Awards Night celebration at Higbie’s on March 15, 2026 in Austin, Texas.

Jessika Van

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Grind star Jessika Van attends the MovieMaker Awards Night celebration at Higbie’s on March 15, 2026 in Austin, Texas.

Tina Win on the Red Carpet

Tina Win on the red carpet.

Tina Win and Ricardo Rojas

Tina Win and Ricardo Rojas on the red carpet.

Louisiana Film Prize Reunion

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Editor-in-Chief of MovieMaker Magazine Tim Molloy, producer Milan Chakraborty and Louisiana Film Prize executive director Gregory Kallenberg attend the MovieMaker Awards Night Xcelebration at Higbie’s on March 15, 2026 in Austin, Texas.

You can read more about Chakraborty here…

… and more about Kallenberg here.

Molloy and Chakraborty met at Film Prize years ago.

Speech

Photo by Lu Chau @Photagonist

A few words of appreciation for Jane Owen PR, Higbie’s, Hendrick’s Gin & Peroni USA, Cinema Center, TBK Productions, and Tina Win.