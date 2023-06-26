The gruesome story of serial killer Ángel Reséndiz is featured in the first episode of the new third season of Netflix’s Catching Killers true-crime docuseries, titled End of the Line: The Railroad Killer.

Reséndiz earned that nickname in the 1990s, during which time he was linked to nine murders that took place near railroad tracks, which he often used as transportation around the country.

If you’re wondering what happened to the Railroad Killer Ángel Reséndiz — read on.

Where Is Railraod Killer Ángel Reséndiz Now?

Reséndiz voluntarily surrendered himself to law enforcement in 1999 after a nationwide manhunt to locate him. His name was added to the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list and he was featured on the popular reality show America’s Most Wanted.

Being featured on the TV show led to one of the biggest breaks in the case when one of Reséndiz’s cousins recognized him and called in to identify him. Law enforcement learned that the name Reséndiz had been using — Rafael Resendez-Ramirez — was actually his uncle’s name, which he was using as an alias. From there, they found out that his real name was Ángel Reséndiz and got in touch with his sister, Manuela.

Not long after making contact with Manuela, law enforcement was able to coordinate Reséndiz’s surrender. The fugitive told his sister he was tired and ready to turn himself in.

His victims include 87-year-old Leafie Mason, 39-year-old Dr. Claudia Benton, 46-year-old Norman Sirnic and 47-year-old Karen Sirnic, 26-year-old Noemi Dominguez, 73-year-old Josephine Konvicka, and others.

At the time he was arrested, Reséndiz was linked to nine murders of both men and women across the U.S. His signatures included killing his victims by hitting them in the head with blunt objects, and he often sexually assaulted his female victims. He was also known for eating his victim’s food and leaving the scraps in their kitchen.

Reséndiz was convicted of capital murder, according to Netflix. In addition to the nine murders that law enforcement knew about, he also confessed to several others while in custody.

Ángel Reséndiz was executed by lethal injection in June 2006.

All three seasons of Catching Killers are now streaming on Netflix.

Main Image: Ángel Reséndiz pictured in Catching Killers Season 3. Credit: Netflix