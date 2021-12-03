“What follows documents a three-year collaborative process between the filmmakers, a professional drama therapist and the survivors” reads an opening text card in the documentary Procession. And while Robert Greene may be listed as the film’s sole director, tremendous care was taken to ensure a collaborative environment was maintained through every step of the filmmaking process.

Greene does not mince words when describing this environment.

“The collaborative aspect of this is a complete necessity. It’s not, Oh, I would like to make this creative choice to give power. There is nothing that exists without that decision,” he tells MovieMaker.

“It is the oxygen in the room. It is the path that we’re walking down. It’s the only way to have done this,” he continues.

Procession follows six men — Joe Eldred, Mike Foreman, Ed Gavagan, Dan Laurine, Michael Sandridge and Tom Viviano — as they grapple with the sexual abuse they endured at the hands of the Catholic church decades earlier.

Greene and his filmmaking team discovered these men from a televised press conference in St. Louis — footage of which also opens the film. Greene teaches documentary journalism at the University of Missouri a few hours west in Columbia, and his team reached out to attorney Rebecca Randles, who represents the men.

“You just cannot take away their power. That’s the most important thing, you cannot take away their power,” Attorney Rebecca Randles was very upfront with Greene about a potential collaboration with her clients.

Procession goes a step further and becomes about “giving power back where power was taken away,” Greene says.

This is achieved through letting these six men create and act out filmed vignettes. While some of the more powerful moments in the film are when these men collaborate on one other’s projects, each vignette or short film is ultimately representative of the man who conceives it.

“Ed is a designer and an architect. And so he sketches things out all the time and came up with these storyboards that were like, Oh, yeah, we can realize that vision. That makes sense. … He’s a bit of a cinephile himself, so being inspired by All That Jazz makes a lot of sense,” Greene says.

“Meanwhile, Michael is an interior designer. So the biggest creative work that we did for him was frankly, picking that space,” Greene continues. “Being able to find a church that made him feel like what he needed to feel was probably the most important part.”

That “professional drama therapist” mentioned up top is Monica Phinney who assists the men work out the staged scenes throughout Procession. Greene defines drama therapy as “the intentional use of artistic practice, such as role playing, for a therapeutic goal.”

But Greene is quick to distinguish between drama therapy and what Procession is doing.

“Drama therapy is very influential on the film, but we’re not doing drama therapy,” he says. “One of the huge differences between what drama therapy is, and what we’re doing is this editing process.”

An editor himself, on both non-fiction and fiction films, Greene is most comfortable in the editing room. “As an editor, that’s where I feel like I have the most control and power. That’s where I feel like I have the most skill,” he says.

The six men quickly caught on to how important and powerful this stage in the moviemaker process is.

“Once the guys saw that process, they understood how much power comes in shaping the footage that we got. That was another level of control that they could help exert over what we had done. They knew that I would not put something in that was going to hurt them,” Greene says.

But like any film edit, there were challenges.

“Mike Foreman is very angry in the film, but his anger comes from the fact that he has a very logical response to what happened: You should help me. And then when the help hasn’t come, he’s directly written a script in his mind,” Greene says. “And for me to edit that script, at first was very painful for Mike. It was really difficult for him to understand that not everything you want to say can be in this film.”

But eventually Foreman was able “to help edit his own scenes, to make them shorter, because he’s like I understand why this needs to be working better.” Greene says.

“Not since we’ve started, have we ever had any real separation. … We’ve been talking nonstop for years at this point. And the editing process was no different,” Greene adds.

Procession, directed by Robert Greene, is now available to stream on Netflix.

Main image (above): Terrick Trobough in Procession. Courtesy of Netflix