The results are in! Planet Cinema, the shining star in the realm of online film awards, unveiled its winners for the 2023 season, placing the spotlight firmly on groundbreaking independent films and their creators.

Topping the chart with a staggering nine awards is “Oh My Night” from director Isis Mihrimah Cabolet, while “Victim of Love” from director Jesper Isaksen was hot on its heels with five awards.

These movies were among the top ten films vying for the grand prize of Best Picture of the Year.

Planet Cinema is not just about accolades. It provides a unique platform for filmmakers to earn IMDb-accredited awards, as well as valuable professional film reviews. It champions those films that may not necessarily pass muster with giants like Cannes but deserve their moment of acknowledgment.

The festival also made the exciting announcement regarding the jury panel for 2024:

MADDY FREEMAN brings a wealth of knowledge from her diverse career in film and television.

DUSTIN JAMES LEIGHTON , recognized for his powerful voiceovers and directorial ventures.

JADE SOTO , a multi-talented artist whose journey spans dance, modeling, and acting.

ARJAN GEBRAAD , a force to be reckoned with in the world of physical theater and performance art.

KATRINA SYRA , whose talents range from singing and acting to strong advocacy for women's rights.

GABRIEL WOMACK , known for his vast roles from Law and Order: SVU to Days of Our Lives.

, known for his vast roles from Law and Order: SVU to Days of Our Lives. ZSOLT POZSGAI, the renowned Hungarian playwright and film director.

Filmmakers keen on being a part of this vibrant competition can now submit their entries for the upcoming year.

More information is available on the Planet Cinema website.