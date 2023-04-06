If you’re a parent, you’ve probably seen some Pixar movies — some of them dozens of times. And you’ve probably picked up on a few Pixar jokes that your kids, sweet innocent creatures that they are, completely missed.

From lower-back tattoo jokes in Cars to a very grown-up aside in Frozen to a shockingly dark joke in Toy Story 2, here are 10 Pixar jokes that are 100% for adults. We get it — the geniuses behind the writing and animating of these Pixar classics get bored sometimes. But also, wow.