Phoebe Nir’s dark comedy musical Eco Village will have its world premiere this week at the Netherlands’ International Film Festival Rotterdam as part of the Bright Future competition.

The movie follows a young drifter named Robin (Never Rarely Sometimes Always‘s Sidney Flanigan) who hitchhikes to an eco-village advertised online seeking new inspiration for her songwriting.

Instead, she finds an alternative world of sexual anarchy and drug use, overseen by the watchful eyes of manipulative village founder, Ursula (Lindsay Burdge, Midnight Swim, The Invitation). When Robin falls for Jake (Alex Breaux, Campfire Alpha, Lapsis), a brilliant but tormented handyman, their explosive connection upsets the hierarchy of the community, igniting a catastrophic series of events.

Eco Village Is Phoebe Nir’s Directorial Debut

Written and directed by Nir as her feature directorial debut, Eco Village is executive produced by Luca Severi and Giovanni Labadessa. Nir also produces alongside Theresa Rebeck. Nir previously wrote a short called “Marcus’s Sweater” in 2017 directed by Chidi Ozieh and starring Julia Campanelli, Seth Clayton and Jeff Riberdy. It follows Clayton as Marcus, who finds an unexpected sense of vulnerability after blacking out at a party.

Nir created the music for Eco Village, drawing on her background in musical theater. She’s shown multiple musical theater projects at art venues in New York City, and has released two EPs titled Side Hustle and Red Tape Nation, according to her bio on the IFFR website. She studied Writing for Performance at Brown University and has an MA in Drama Therapy from New York University, and was notably invited to the White House by President Barack Obama as a Presidential Scholar of the Arts in Writing.

Other cast members of Eco Village include Devika Bhise (The Warrior Queen), Zoe Wilson (Chick Fight) and Eric Austin. Sean Dahlberg serves as cinematographer, Linds Gray serves as editor, and Enrico Zavatta serves as sound designer on the 82-minute dark musical comedy.

The film will have its IFFR world premiere on Feb. 1 at 6:15pm local time.

You can watch the trailer for Eco Village below.

Main Image: A still from Eco Village.