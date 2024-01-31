Atlanta, Georgia LGBTQ+ festival Out on Film has named Justice Obiaya as its first executive director in the film festival’s 37-year history.

“As Out On Film has grown over the years, it has become abundantly clear that we need someone full-time leading us and Justice is the perfect person to do that,” board chair Craig Hardesty says. “Justice is committed to serving the LGBTQIA+ community and the queer arts in Atlanta and has been a vital member of our team for years. We look forward to seeing where we can go with Justice at the helm.”

As executive director, Obiaya will lead day-to-day operations, managing administrative and development duties while overseeing multiple departments. Festival director Jim Farmer will continue coordinating year-round programming including events and screenings.

Justice Obiaya on Becoming Out on Film Executive Director

“For over three decades, Out On Film has been doing exceptional work to support the queer community through the arts,” Obiaya says. “In my eight years on their committee, I’ve seen the organization grow tremendously and provide needed and positive LGBTQIA+ representation. I’m honored for the opportunity to step into this role and continue our mission of enriching our culture by showcasing films for, by, and about us.”

Obiaya joins Out on Film with extensive film festival experiences, including his previous role as marketing and business manager for ASIFA-South and experience in multiple positions at the Atlanta Film Society. He has worked with Out on Film for years as a volunteer, festival coordinator, and marketing committee chair. Obiaya holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Media Arts from the Art Institute of Atlanta and a Master of Arts from the Savannah College of Art & Design.

Out On Film was founded in 1987 by Rebecca Ransom and other local Atlanta activists as a series of community screenings. It has since grown into an 11-day, multi-venue festival celebrating queer stories, voices, and filmmakers. The Jury Award for Best Drama Short is an Oscar-qualifying category, and in 2023, Out On Film was named the #1 Film Festival in the country in the USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Submissions are now open for Out on Film’s 2024 festival.

Main Image: Executive director Justice Obiaya courtesy of Out on Film