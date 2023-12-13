The trailer for a frightening new stone age horror story was just released from Bleecker Street, and it’s called Out of Darkness.

Set in 43,000 B.C., Andrew Cumming’s fascinating feature directorial debut follows a group of people who journey to a new land, only to be stalked by a terrifying demon that hunts in the darkness.

“A small boat reaches the shores of a raw and desolate landscape. A group of six have struggled across the narrow sea to find a new home. They are starving, desperate, and living 45,000 years ago. First they must find shelter, and they strike out across the tundra wastes towards the distant mountains that promise the abundant caves they need to survive,” reads Bleecker Street‘s synopsis.

“But when night falls, anticipation turns to fear and doubt as they realize they are not alone. Terrifying sounds suggest something monstrous at large in this landscape, something that could kill or steal them away. As relationships in the group fracture, the determination of one young woman reveals the terrible actions taken to survive.”

Watch the Trailer for Out of Darkness Above

In theaters Feb. 9, Out of Darkness was written by Cumming and Ruth Greenberg, who makes her feature screenwriting debut.

Also Read: They Called Him Mostly Harmless: How a Dead Hiker Became a Cipher for Our Shared Search for Meaning

The film stars Chuku Modu, Kit Young, Iola Evans, Luna Mwezi, Rosebud Melarkey, Arno Luening, Tyrell Mhlanga, and Safia Oakley Green, who won the 2022 British Independent Film Award for breakthrough performance.

Greenberg was also nominated for the BIFA for best debut screenwriter, and composer Adam Janota Bzowski was nominated for the BIFA for best original score. Bzowski also composed the score for A24’s 2019 horror drama Saint Maud.

Out of the Darkness comes from Tim Dennison and Oliver Kassman, the producers behind Saint Maud, It Follows, and It Comes at Night.

Watch the full trailer above.

Main Image: Safia Oakley-Green in Out of Darkness courtesy of Bleecker Street