Oppenheimer won the Oscar for Best Picture at the 96th Academy Awards Sunday night while the film’s writer-director Christopher Nolan, won best director, and star Cillian Murphy won best actor. Robert Downey Jr. won best supporting actor for his role in the film, the story of Robert J. Oppenheimer’s race with Nazi Germany to create an atomic bomb — and his desperate efforts to contain its power afterwards.

Oppenheimer won seven Oscars in total, the most of any film this year. Murphy, Downey and Nolan were all first-time Oscar winners.

Other highlights include Wes Anderson winning his first Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film, “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”; Emma Stone, winning her second Best Actress Oscar for Poor Things following her first Best Actress win in 2017 for La La Land, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph winning her first Oscar, for best supporting actress, for her role in The Holdovers.

The night was full of humor thanks to host Jimmy Kimmel, who cracked some hilarious jokes to start out the night strong during the opening monologue, before closing things out with a strong joke at the expense of former President Donald Trump, who didn’t think much of the show.

There was also an appearance from a mostly naked John Cena and a great live performance of the Barbie song “I’m Just Ken” by Ryan Gosling.

Here Is the Oscars 2024 Complete List of Winners

See the complete list is below.

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

WINNER: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Best Animated Short Film

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

WINNER: “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Best Live-Action Short Film

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

WINNER: “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

WINNER: American Fiction, Cord Jefferson

Barbie, Noah Baumbach & Greta Gerwig

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

Poor Things, Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall, Arthur Harari & Justine Triet

The Holdovers, David Hemingson

Maestro, Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer

May December, Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik

Past Lives, Celine Song

Best Original Song

“The Fire Inside”, Flamin’ Hot

“I’m Just Ken”, Barbie

“It Never Went Away”, American Symphony

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)”, Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER: “What Was I Made For?”, Barbie

Best Original Score

American Fiction, Laura Karpman

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams

Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson

WINNER: Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson

Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Director

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

WINNER: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Costume Design

Barbie, Jacqueline Durran

Killers of the Flower Moon, Jacqueline West

Napoleon, David Crossman & Janty Yates

Oppenheimer, Ellen Mirojnick

WINNER: Poor Things, Holly Waddington

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

WINNER: Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

WINNER: 20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short Film

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Island in Between:

WINNER: “The Last Repair Shop”

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano, Italy

Perfect Days, Japan

Society of the Snow, Spain

The Teacher’s Lounge, Germany

WINNER: The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

Best Animated Feature

WINNER: The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

WINNER: Poor Things

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

WINNER: The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

WINNER: Godzilla: Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One

Napoleon

Best Cinematography

El Conde, Edward Lachman

Killers of the Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro, Matthew Libatique

WINNER: Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema

Poor Things, Robbie Ryan

Main Image: Oppenhiemer. Credit: Universal.

Editor’s Note: Updates throughout.