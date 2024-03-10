Oppenheimer won the Oscar for Best Picture at the 96th Academy Awards Sunday night while the film’s writer-director Christopher Nolan, won best director, and star Cillian Murphy won best actor. Robert Downey Jr. won best supporting actor for his role in the film, the story of Robert J. Oppenheimer’s race with Nazi Germany to create an atomic bomb — and his desperate efforts to contain its power afterwards.
Oppenheimer won seven Oscars in total, the most of any film this year. Murphy, Downey and Nolan were all first-time Oscar winners.
Other highlights include Wes Anderson winning his first Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film, “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”; Emma Stone, winning her second Best Actress Oscar for Poor Things following her first Best Actress win in 2017 for La La Land, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph winning her first Oscar, for best supporting actress, for her role in The Holdovers.
The night was full of humor thanks to host Jimmy Kimmel, who cracked some hilarious jokes to start out the night strong during the opening monologue, before closing things out with a strong joke at the expense of former President Donald Trump, who didn’t think much of the show.
There was also an appearance from a mostly naked John Cena and a great live performance of the Barbie song “I’m Just Ken” by Ryan Gosling.
Here Is the Oscars 2024 Complete List of Winners
See the complete list is below.
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
WINNER: Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Best Animated Short Film
“Letter to a Pig”
“Ninety-Five Senses”
“Our Uniform”
“Pachyderme”
WINNER: “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
Best Live-Action Short Film
“The After”
“Invincible”
“Knight of Fortune”
“Red, White and Blue”
WINNER: “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
WINNER: American Fiction, Cord Jefferson
Barbie, Noah Baumbach & Greta Gerwig
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
Poor Things, Tony McNamara
The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall, Arthur Harari & Justine Triet
The Holdovers, David Hemingson
Maestro, Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer
May December, Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik
Past Lives, Celine Song
Best Original Song
“The Fire Inside”, Flamin’ Hot
“I’m Just Ken”, Barbie
“It Never Went Away”, American Symphony
“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)”, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: “What Was I Made For?”, Barbie
Best Original Score
American Fiction, Laura Karpman
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams
Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson
WINNER: Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson
Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Director
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
WINNER: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Best Costume Design
Barbie, Jacqueline Durran
Killers of the Flower Moon, Jacqueline West
Napoleon, David Crossman & Janty Yates
Oppenheimer, Ellen Mirojnick
WINNER: Poor Things, Holly Waddington
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
WINNER: Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Best Documentary Feature Film
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
WINNER: 20 Days in Mariupol
Best Documentary Short Film
“The ABCs of Book Banning”
“The Barber of Little Rock”
“Island in Between:
WINNER: “The Last Repair Shop”
“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”
Best International Feature Film
Io Capitano, Italy
Perfect Days, Japan
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Teacher’s Lounge, Germany
WINNER: The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom
Best Animated Feature
WINNER: The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
WINNER: Poor Things
Best Film Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
WINNER: The Zone of Interest
Best Visual Effects
The Creator
WINNER: Godzilla: Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One
Napoleon
Best Cinematography
El Conde, Edward Lachman
Killers of the Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto
Maestro, Matthew Libatique
WINNER: Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema
Poor Things, Robbie Ryan
