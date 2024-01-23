The 2024 Oscar nominations were announced this morning by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer coming out in the lead with 13 total nods.

These include the top prize, Best Picture, as well as Best Director for Nolan, Best Actor in a Leading Role for star Cillian Murphy, Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Robert Downey, Jr., and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Emily Blunt.

Other top nominees include Poor Things, which got 11 nods including Best Picture, Best Director for Yorgos Lanthimos, Best Actress in a Leading Role for Emma Stone, and Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Mark Ruffalo.

Killers of the Flower Moon was right behind with 10 nods including Best Picture, Best Director for Martin Scorsese, and Best Actress in a Leading Role for Lily Gladstone.

Barbie got 8 total nods, including Best Picture, Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Ryan Gosling, Best Actress in a Supporting Role for America Ferrera, and two songs in the Best Original Song category: “I’m Just Ken” and “What Was I Made For”. However, Greta Gerwig was surprisingly left out of the Best Director race, as was star Margot Robbie in the Best Actress race.

The Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 10 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. Jimmy Kimmel returns to host again this year.

See the full list of 2024 Oscar nominees below.

2024 Oscar Nominations

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Directing

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Costume Design

Barbie, Jacqueline Durran

Killers of the Flower Moon, Jacqueline West

Napoleon, David Crossman & Janty Yates

Oppenheimer, Ellen Mirojnick

Poor Things, Holly Waddington

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Animated Short Film

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Best Live-Action Short Film

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

American Fiction, Cord Jefferson

Barbie, Noah Baumbach & Greta Gerwig

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

Poor Things, Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anatomy of a Fall, Arthur Harari & Justine Triet

The Holdovers, David Hemingson

Maestro, Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer

May December, Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik

Past Lives, Celine Song

Best Original Song

“The Fire Inside”, Flamin’ Hot

“I’m Just Ken”, Barbie

“It Never Went Away”, American Symphony

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)”, Killers of the Flower Moon

“What Was I Made For?”, Barbie

Best Original Score

American Fiction, Laura Karpman

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams

Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson

Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short Film

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Island in Between:

“The Last Repair Shop”

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano, Italy

Perfect Days, Japan

Society of the Snow, Spain

The Teacher’s Lounge, Germany

The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla: Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One

Napoleon

Best Cinematography

El Conde, Edward Lachman

Killers of the Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro, Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema

Poor Things, Robbie Ryan

Main Image: Best Actor in a Leading Role nominee Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer