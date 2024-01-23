The 2024 Oscar nominations were announced this morning by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer coming out in the lead with 13 total nods.
These include the top prize, Best Picture, as well as Best Director for Nolan, Best Actor in a Leading Role for star Cillian Murphy, Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Robert Downey, Jr., and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Emily Blunt.
Other top nominees include Poor Things, which got 11 nods including Best Picture, Best Director for Yorgos Lanthimos, Best Actress in a Leading Role for Emma Stone, and Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Mark Ruffalo.
Killers of the Flower Moon was right behind with 10 nods including Best Picture, Best Director for Martin Scorsese, and Best Actress in a Leading Role for Lily Gladstone.
Barbie got 8 total nods, including Best Picture, Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Ryan Gosling, Best Actress in a Supporting Role for America Ferrera, and two songs in the Best Original Song category: “I’m Just Ken” and “What Was I Made For”. However, Greta Gerwig was surprisingly left out of the Best Director race, as was star Margot Robbie in the Best Actress race.
The Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 10 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. Jimmy Kimmel returns to host again this year.
See the full list of 2024 Oscar nominees below.
2024 Oscar Nominations
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Directing
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Best Costume Design
Barbie, Jacqueline Durran
Killers of the Flower Moon, Jacqueline West
Napoleon, David Crossman & Janty Yates
Oppenheimer, Ellen Mirojnick
Poor Things, Holly Waddington
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Best Animated Short Film
“Letter to a Pig”
“Ninety-Five Senses”
“Our Uniform”
“Pachyderme”
“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
Best Live-Action Short Film
“The After”
“Invincible”
“Knight of Fortune”
“Red, White and Blue”
“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
American Fiction, Cord Jefferson
Barbie, Noah Baumbach & Greta Gerwig
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
Poor Things, Tony McNamara
The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
Anatomy of a Fall, Arthur Harari & Justine Triet
The Holdovers, David Hemingson
Maestro, Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer
May December, Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik
Past Lives, Celine Song
Best Original Song
“The Fire Inside”, Flamin’ Hot
“I’m Just Ken”, Barbie
“It Never Went Away”, American Symphony
“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)”, Killers of the Flower Moon
“What Was I Made For?”, Barbie
Best Original Score
American Fiction, Laura Karpman
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams
Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson
Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson
Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix
Best Documentary Feature Film
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Best Documentary Short Film
“The ABCs of Book Banning”
“The Barber of Little Rock”
“Island in Between:
“The Last Repair Shop”
“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”
Best International Feature Film
Io Capitano, Italy
Perfect Days, Japan
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Teacher’s Lounge, Germany
The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom
Best Animated Feature
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Film Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Best Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla: Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One
Napoleon
Best Cinematography
El Conde, Edward Lachman
Killers of the Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto
Maestro, Matthew Libatique
Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema
Poor Things, Robbie Ryan
