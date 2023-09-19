Nicolas Cage plays a “remarkable nobody” who goes viral when he starts popping up in countless people’s dreams in the trailer for Dream Scenario.

The A24 comedy feature is written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli (Sick of Myself) and produced by Ari Aster (Midsommar, Hereditary).

What Is Dream Scenario About?

“Hapless family man Paul Matthews (Nicolas Cage) finds his life turned upside down when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams. But when his nighttime appearances take a nightmarish turn, Paul is forced to navigate his newfound stardom,” reads the full description of Dream Scenario from A24.

“You’ve been on my mind recently. You keep popping up in my dreams. You don’t do anything, you’re just there,” a woman tells Paul at the beginning of the trailer.

Later, he bursts into the office of Tim Meadows’ character and asks, “Have you been dreaming about me?”

Suddenly, Paul goes viral and his inbox is flooded with interview requests.

“Why me? I don’t know, I’m special, I guess,” he says with a self-indulgent smile.

Out on Nov. 10 in select theaters and everywhere on Nov. 22, the TIFF selection also stars Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, Dylan Gelula, and Dylan Baker.

A wildly accomplished actor and recent MovieMaker cover star, Nicolas Cage is known for countless beloved films including classics like National Treasure, Raising Arizona, Face/Off, Con Air, and his Oscar-winning performance in Leaving Las Vegas. His more recent films include 2022’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, 2018’s Mandy, and 2022’s Pig.

Watch the full trailer for Dream Scenario above.

Main Image: Nicolas Cage on the poster for Dream Scenario courtesy of A24.