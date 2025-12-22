A gathering of gamers, jailhouse catharsis, and an immigrant struggling to connect were among the subjects of the New Filmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) InFocus: Veteran Cinema program.

The October NFMLA event also featured the world premiere of writer-director Stephen Takashima’s feature narrative Don’t Kill My Vibe.

The day began with October Shorts, an eclectic mix of comedy and drama, animation and live action that included meditations on belonging, self-expression, family, office politics, and dreaming big.

it continued with the Veteran Cinema Shorts, which spotlighted the talent of military veterans in front of and behind the camera. The screenings included stories of mental health, support, and community.

The night concluded with Don’t Kill My Vibe, Takashima’s feature directorial, about a raucous road trip for two old friends who find themselves in a treacherous situation.

NFMLA showcases films by filmmakers of all backgrounds throughout the year, across both general and InFocus programming. All filmmakers are welcome and encouraged to submit their projects for consideration for upcoming NFMLA Festivals, regardless of the schedule for InFocus programming, which celebrates representation by spotlighting various communities of filmmakers as part of the NFMLA Monthly Film Festival. This project is made possible in part by grant support from the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA), and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).

“The League Of Warriors,” directed by Daniel Jordan Montenegro

About Daniel: Daniel Montenegro’s passion for cinema ignited at an early age, fueled by the grandeur of the big screen. He spent his childhood in Phoenix during the 1990s, a time and place where resources for aspiring filmmakers were scarce and industry connections hard to come by. With limited opportunities available, he ultimately enlisted in the United States Army. He believes his military service profoundly enriched his life: He met people from diverse backgrounds and forged lasting friendships. Daniel finds joy in every facet of filmmaking, particularly the collaborative synergy of each department that brings a film to life. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Film Production with a concentration from The Los Angeles Film School, and later pursued a Master of Fine Arts in Film Production at Full Sail University. His ambition is to grow continually as a director, crafting narrative films that resonate with audiences worldwide.

About “The League Of Warriors”: Sixteen of the world’s top gamers battle over two intense days in Palm Springs, California’s prestigious League of Warriors for fame, honor and glory.

“Don’t Kill My Vibe,” directed by Stephen Takashima

About Stephen: Stephen Takashima is an award-winning director and editor working out of Los Angeles. With a human-centric approach to storytelling and a knack for blending genres, he has crafted work that has gone onto play at Oscar-qualifying film festivals such as the Chicago International Film Festival and Hollyshorts. He is currently editing a documentary feature film, Totem Bridge, while also writing his second narrative feature film and searching for future projects and collaborators.

About “Don’t Kill My Vibe”: When two estranged friends on a road trip discover they’ve been transporting drugs, old tensions quickly bubble to the surface.

“Homeward Dawn,” directed by Alysha Daniele Haran

About Alysha: Alysha spent seventeen years in the Navy and saw it as an exercise in being successful despite not fitting in — while learning to accept the parts of her she cannot change. Although she was rejected by her peers and leaders on many occasions for being creative, thankfully, more often than not, it was exactly what helped her succeed. The effort spent trying to find her place in the world and understand where she fit amongst others forced her to observe human nature along the way. Courage came from failing and learning to stand up for herself and everyone who is different. And her voice as a storyteller came from constantly seeking the common thread that unites all. Though her journey has been disparate, every seemingly unrelated part prepared her to direct. Without question, it’s the first job she held where she gets to show up every day – the seamstress, the leader, the musician, the playwright, the producer, the Naval Officer who fired missiles and the bullied girl whose heart bursts to make others feel seen. They say it takes ten years to be an overnight success. In Alysha’s case, it’s been at least 40, but she’s thankful for every one of them – especially the hard ones.

About “Homeward Dawn”: A long night in jail leads to a catharsis and a new day for a veteran trying to outrun his painful past.

“Unqualified,” directed by Shaghayegh (Sherry) Rashidan and Ilhan Abdullahi

About Shaghayegh: Shaghayegh Sherry Rashidan is a Filmmaker and Animation Production Coordinator based in Vancouver, Canada. Some recent productions she’s coordinated for are Night at the Museum (2023), Young Love (2023), and Netflix’s Wonderoos (2024). When she’s not working in the magical world of animation on her day to day, she enjoys working with other storytellers and artists to bring stories to the screen – particularly beautiful and colorful Muslim stories.

About Ilhan: Ilhan Abdullahi is a community organizer, storyteller, and advocate living in Vancouver. Canada. With a passion for storytelling that reflects the lived experiences of the communities she is a part of. A recent alumna of the notable Whistler Film Festival Screenwriters Lab, she is currently working on her feature script, Lifeline, with the hopes of bringing it to the screen.

About “Unqualified”: When her boss orders her to perform a supernatural “cleansing” of the office, an unqualified employee must improvise her way through ghosts, gaffes, and workplace politics.

“Punks,” directed by Hannia Yeverino

About Hannia: Hannia Yeverino is a writer-director based in Austin. She was born in Mexico and moved to Houston as a child, which formed an interest in exploring themes of solitude and self-acceptance in her work. Hannia is a proud member of the Undocumented Filmmakers Collective, where she was a 2023 Screenwriting Fellow, and a University of Houston alumni.

About “Punks”: A vignette of a punk show through the eyes of a lonely teenager.

“In The Night,” directed by Benigno Alvarado

About Benigno: Benigno Alvarado is from Victorville, California. He served in the Marine Corps from 2015 to 2019 as a combat engineer. He declined his re-enlistment to pursue a career in filmmaking. He’s currently a senior at Chapman University where he’s majoring in Film Production with an emphasis in Directing.

About “In The Night”: A young man struggles with his thoughts of revenge after the murder of his brother.

“The Ogene Man,” directed by Uzo Chijioke

About Uzo: Uzo Chijioke is a Nigerian-American filmmaker whose narratives explore self-discovery while challenging societal norms. As a first-generation immigrant and U.S. Army veteran, he brings authentic perspectives on community and belonging to his work. After earning his Doctor of Pharmacy degree, he pivoted to pursue long-neglected creative interests. His credits include co-creating and head writing the Webby Award-winning, NAACP Image Award-nominated podcast TwentyOne 21: A Black AF Scripted Audio Comedy and the short film “Latchkey,” which premiered at the Micheaux Film Festival. He’s also a WGF Veteran’s Writing Project alumnus and finalist for multiple Black List fellowships.

About “The Ogene Man”: A Nigerian immigrant must expand his traditional beliefs on what it means to connect with people after striking out both at work and in a musical performance for his own community.

Main image: “Don’t Kill My Vibe,” courtesy of NFMLA