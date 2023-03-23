NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) spotlighted films told from the perspective of older characters, covering topics as varied as love in an ICU, auditions, grieving a parent, and crème brûlée.

The January day started with InFocus: Counter-Ageism Shorts, a collection of films from all over the world that defy the societal expectations of age. It continued with the first feature film by writer-director Kat Mills Martin, Wake Up, Leonard, a fully improvised existential comedy about mental wellness, queer love, and self-acceptance.

The night concluded with Winter Shorts, a collection of documentary, narrative, experimental, and episodic short-form work with something for everyone, including the pilot episode of a web series about the trials and tribulations of a polyamorous quad and the inspiring story of a beloved Los Angeles taco spot.

Also Read: Filmmakers: Double Your Film’s Budget With MovieMaker Production Services

About NFMLA

NFMLA showcases films by filmmakers of all backgrounds throughout the year in addition to its special InFocus programming, which celebrates diversity, inclusion, and region. All filmmakers are welcome and encouraged to submit their projects which will be considered for all upcoming NFMLA Festivals, regardless of the InFocus programming.

Here is some information on the filmmakers and their films, as well as their video interviews with NFMLA Board Chair Danny De Lillo (Twitter/Instagram: @dannydelillo).

“Panorama” directed by Scott Felix

About Scott: Scott is a writer, director, and published poet. After obtaining his Bachelor of Arts at USC, Felix began his directing career in experimental theater. In 2022, Felix’s debut short film “Panorama” was selected for over a dozen Academy Award-qualifying festivals and qualified for Best Live Action Short for the 95th Academy Awards. Simultaneously, alongside his production collective at The Sunflower Pictures, he has directed several viral music videos with labels such as Capitol Records, Sony Music, and Universal Music Group. Scott is currently in development for his first feature film.

About “Panorama”: A young man grieving the loss of his mother is catapulted into a near-death experience and must learn the meaning of life to escape it.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Scott Felix, director of “Panorama”:

Instagram: @scottyfelix

Twitter: @scottstarrfelix

“Creme Brulee The Movie” written & produced by Judi “JP” Price

About JP: JP is an actor, radio producer/host, puppeteer, photographer, drone videographer, and now first-time screenplay writer, producer, and film actor.

About “Creme Brulee The Movie”: An insecure woman realizes the value of true love when she is caught lying to the woman of her dreams.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Judi “JP” Price, producer/writer of “Creme Brulee The Movie”:

“40ish…” directed by Traci Hays and written by Nicole Stuart

About Traci: Traci Hays is a DGA Award-nominated director. Her feature directorial debut, Tangled, based on the New York Times bestseller, recently premiered on Amazon. Traci also directed “Frederick,” which premiered at Dances with Films and won 20 awards.

Traci has also partnered with Women’s Weekend Film Challenge to direct the thriller, “Disconnected,” which won Best Director at the Independent Short Awards, Top Shorts & Indie Short Fest. “40ish…” won numerous awards & was showcased at the Short Film Corner at the Festival De Cannes.

About Nicole: Nicole Stuart was born and raised in Las Vegas. At 18, she moved to New York City to study acting at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting after being accepted into the UCSB School of Dance. Nicole performed a brief stint in a Las Vegas revue before moving to Los Angeles.

She has also appeared in film and television, including Ray Donovan, George Lopez, Devil’s Due and House of Lies. Her performance in “Modigliani” at the Open Fist Theatre in Los Angeles drew strong reviews.

About “40ish…”: A determined 40-year-old actress faces age discrimination in Hollywood. Refusing to give up, she lands the break she’s waited for, but casting demands to know her “real age” and how many followers she has, forcing her to face the reality that age dictates the rules for talent.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Traci Hays and Nicole Stuart, director and writer of “40ish…”:

Instagram: @nicolestuartla & @traci.s.hays

“I See You” directed by Michael Carnick

About Michael: Michael Carnick is a screenwriter and director from San Diego. In 2015, he produced a feature film based on his Goldwyn award-winning script Who’s Driving Doug, starring RJ Mitte. The film was sold to Netflix for online streaming rights and made its theatrical World Premiere at the Santa Barbara Film Festival.

Michael also wrote and directed The Forbidden Wish, which won Best Feature Film at the Santa Monica International Film Festival. Michael was born with a rare physical disability and uses an electric wheelchair. His work is often centered around the themes of disability awareness.

About “I See You”: Two senior lovebirds share romance in a hospital ICU.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Michael Carnick & Gabriel Carnick of “I See You”:

Instagram: @michaelcarnick

Twitter: @michaelcarnick

“Poly People” directed by Thales Corrêa

About Thales: Brazilian-born Thales Corrêa is an award-winning director and writer based in Los Angeles. He was considered for an Emmy nomination for his short series “Poly People.” With humor, Corrêa explores layered international and LGBTQIA+ stories using Brazilian culture as a vehicle to navigate U.S. settings.

Corrêa’s student feature “Bathroom Stalls & Parking Lots” received distribution by Breaking Glass Pictures. He’s a grant award winner of the NewNarratives Program from NewFilmmakers LA and WarnerMedia OneFifty for his new series “Doggy Bank.” Corrêa attended UCLA Film School and is a fellow of NALIP’s Emerging Creators Initiative. He’s been in the Second City Writing Workshop and is currently part of the new UCB Los Angeles.

About “Poly People”: A polyamorous relationship of 4 people facing trials and tribulations in their own uniquely comedic ways.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Thales Corrêa & Anthony Moore of “Poly People”:

Instagram: @thalescr

Main image: A still from the NFMLA film “40ish…” directed by Traci Hays and written by Nicole Stuart.