Old flames reconnecting, dating-apps drama and disabled dating-show contestants battling ableist tropes were among the subjects of films in the NewFilmmakers Los Angeles InFocus: Disability film festival, celebrating stories of disabled storytellers in front of and behind the camera.

The day included a presentation of the finalist films from this year’s Easterseals Disability Film Challenge, as well as the U.S. premiere of the visceral and poignant thriller Approaching Shadows, directed by Andrew Turner and Roque Cameselle, written by Steve Swindon, and presented in Partnership with TAPE Community Music and Film. The feature was preceded by the TAPE-produced short, “Containing Safety.”

The event also included Spring Shorts, a mix of shortform work that includes experimental, narrative, music video, comedy and drama stories, and finally the Los Angeles Premiere of City of Love, the second feature from Spanish filmmaker Èric Boadella.

NFMLA showcases films by filmmakers of all backgrounds throughout the year in addition to its special InFocus programming, which celebrates diversity, inclusion, and region. All filmmakers are welcome and encouraged to submit their projects which will be considered for all upcoming NFMLA Festivals, regardless of the InFocus programming.

Here is some information on the filmmakers and their films, as well as their video interviews with Easterseals Disability Film Challenge Founder Nic Novicki.

“Smash or Pass” directed and written by Cory Reeder

About Cory Reeder: Cory Reeder is an award-winning director, producer, and screenwriter whose work merges disability-inclusive storytelling with cinematic craftsmanship. His work has been featured in festivals worldwide and garnered nearly a billion views online.

About “Smash or Pass”: Dating pool or cesspool? They both Stink! After being dumped by her long-term boyfriend, Ariel tries app dating for the very first time.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Cory Reeder, writer and director, Nathan Cox, editor, and Lead Actress Joci Scott, of “Smash or Pass”:

“Kryptonite” directed by Cameron S. Mitchell

About “Kryptonite”: Old flames Imani and Alex reconnect after being estranged for over two years. Imani has news that will change Alex’s life forever and together they must come to an acceptance of their new reality.

About Ryan Lane: The recipient of the 2013 Media Access R.J. Mitte Diversity Award, Ryan was diagnosed with congenital nerve deafness at two weeks old. Ryan was approached by a Hollywood director/producer who was interested in having Ryan play the lead in a documentary about a deaf baseball player from the 1800s, William Ellsworth Hoy, otherwise known as Dummy Hoy.

This documentary led to guest starring roles on Cold Case, House and Miami Medical, and a recurring role “Travis” on ABC Family’s Switched at Birth. He has gone on to do theater, as well as starring in short films. You can follow him on Instagram at @ryanlane_official, Facebook at RyanLane, and Twitter at @ryanlane1123.

About David S. Zimmerman: The executive producer, acting coach and casting director on “Kryptonite,” David has been coaching actors and putting together workshops for over a decade. He is the creator and producer of the “Meet The Biz” workshops, which aim to make diversity commonplace and bridge the gap between ability and disability.

In 2007, David was honored at the 25th Annual Media Access Awards at Universal Studios Globe Theatre with the Media Access Award of Merit along with Norman Lear, Stevie Wonder, and others. In 2013, his “Meet The Biz” program was incredibly honored to receive a grant from the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation through the Actors For Autism and a grant from the Friends of Californians with Disabilities, Inc. for the “40 Series.”

For his consistent work in bringing people together, David was honored with the 2022 SAG AFTRA Disability Awareness Award by the SAG AFTRA National People with Disabilities (PWD) Committee at the 2022 Media Access Awards. You can follow him on Instagram at @davidszimmerman, on Facebook at davidszimmerman and on Twitter at @davidzimmerman, and his website is www.davidszimmerman.com.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Ryan Lane and David Zimmerman of “Kryptonite”:

“Leap of Love” directed by Madison McLaughlin

About Madison: Madison McLaughlin (she/her) is a director and actor known for her work on The CW’s hit series Arrow, in which she portrayed Evelyn Sharp, the teenage orphan who finds her identity as the DC Comics vigilante Artemis. McLaughlin is also known for her roles on Chicago PD, Supernatural, Mad Men, Modern Family, Major Crimes, Teen Wolf, and Code Black, among others. Beyond acting, Madison has a great passion to pursue authentic representation for disabled people within film and TV.

As the oldest of four sisters, two of whom are diagnosed with a rare disease (Hypomyelination with brainstem and spinal cord involvement and leg spasticity, or HBSL), patient and caregiver advocacy is very close to her heart. Madison actively works as the vice president of the MacPac Foundation and serves as an ambassador for Global Genes to raise awareness and funds for research in the rare disease community. McLaughlin also enjoys ’80s movie marathons, pasta dinners, and hikes with her rescue dog, Ezra.

About “Leap of Love”: When long-running reality dating show “Leap of Love” attempts its most inclusive season ever, disabled contestants must battle ableist dating tropes to find true love… which just might be closer than they think.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Madison McLaughlin, writer and director of “Leap of Love”:

“Rain In My Head” directed and written by Chrissy Marshall, produced by Marie Alyse Rodriguez

About “Rain In My Head”: A deeply intimate and poignant depiction of the lives of Sarah and Marie, two deaf partners. The film sensitively explores the intricate dynamics of their daily lives as they navigate mental health challenges and their relationship while finding solace in their smoking ritual in the garage. The film also sheds light on the often-overlooked difficulties faced by deaf individuals who grow up without sign language and delves into the complexities of communication and language.

Marie’s unwavering commitment to teaching her partner sign language is an act of love. The intensity of their conversations, conveyed through American Sign Language, is a testament to their profound emotional connection as they support each other through their struggles. “Rain in my Head” captures the raw essence of deaf fears, insecurities, and desires in relationships.

About Chrissy Marshall: Chrissy Marshall is a writer and director based in Los Angeles whose work is characterized by her unwavering commitment to community, innovation, and adaptation. A distinguished alumna of the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts, Chrissy is renowned for her creative vision and tenacity in championing the authentic and equitable portrayal of diverse experiences.

Watch the NFMLA interview with producer Marie Alyse Rodriguez and actors Layne Apffel and Sophia Morales of “Rain In My Head”:

“Reverie” directed and written by Justin Jackerson and Jules Dameron

About Justin Dickerson: Justin Jackerson is a Deaf actor and writer based in Los Angeles. He comes from a three-generation Deaf family, and American Sign Language is his first language. Acting has been Justin’s foremost passion, but he has also rediscovered his love for storytelling, especially when auditioning for Deaf roles written by non-Deaf writers.

This led him to realize the dire need for Deaf writers to write authentic Deaf characters and stories, and Justin has been exploring this passion by writing and performing his own work. Acting credits include Tybalt in Romeo and Juliet for Ophelia Jump Productions; leads in several music videos; the lead in The Perfect Match, a short film directed by Chase Chambers; and Reverie, a short film for the Easterseals Disability Short Film Challenge.

About Jules Dameron: Jules Dameron (he/him) is a deaf trans and gay film & theatre director, working with both deaf and hearing actors. Jules graduated from Gallaudet University with a B.A. in TV/Cinema and then obtained an MFA in Film Production/Directing at the University of Southern California. Shifting between both deaf and hearing cultures, Jules has a strong insight into how the deaf community has a different way of sharing information. Mediating between two cultures has helped Jules harness a direction, style and vision that is unique and unparalleled.

About “Reverie”: True love never dies.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Justin Jackerson and Jules Dameron, writers and directors of “Reverie”:

“Say What?!” directed and written by Sarah Beth Budd, and written and produced by Lee Cleaveland

About Lee Cleaveland: Lee Cleaveland is an actor, musician, and filmmaker based out of Detroit. Born missing his left arm below the elbow, Lee is a congenital amputee and bionic hand user. When he’s not wearing his prosthetic, Lee uses a small thumb at the end of his stump as a guitar pick and tours with his six-piece indie/garage rock band Lee Cleaveland & The Lefthand Band. First getting his start in show business as a child actor in commercials, plays, and voice overs, Lee is a multi-faceted artist whose endeavors span a diverse range of performance and production roles for both the stage and screen.

About Sarah: Sarah Beth Budd is an actress, model, and filmmaker based out of Detroit.

About “Say What?!”: Walter faces issues with his prosthetic arm and turns to his ex, Rebecca, for help — but tensions build due to a lack of understanding.

Watch the NFMLA interview with writer, producer, and actor Lee Cleaveland of “Say What?!”:

“They” co written, and produced by Allison Friedman

About Allison: Allison Friedman is an educator, advocate, and artist who was raised in northern Illinois. She is always looking for projects that fuel her creativity. She has been an actor since she was a young child and ended up graduating with a public relations degree. She also has a masters degree in sign language education. She fell in love with acting, public relations, content development, and media planning.

She is also a spiritual life coach on the side. Her passion is to show the world that American Sign Language is a language just like every other language, which is the reason why she is passionate about bringing stories to the screen, so we can grow together as a society and embrace our difference.

About “They”: Deaf people navigate finding love with the assistance of artificial intelligence. Communication and identities/differences within the Deaf community are shown.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Allison Friedman, writer, producer and lead actress of “They”: https://youtu.be/EwcoW2conGg

Main image: “Smash or Pass”