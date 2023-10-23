Need something to watch over Thanksgiving? We’ve got a list of everything new on Max in November.

If you subscribe to Max (formerly known as HBO Max) and you’re interested in staying up to date on what movies, TV shows and live sports programs that will be added in the month of November, look no further.

Oh, and we also have a list of all the programs that will be leaving the platform throughout the month, too.

Amongst the highlights of things being added are Elf — just in time for the holidays! — and other classic films like Black Beauty, Fever Pitch, A Christmas Story, and The Devil Wears Prada.

New TV series include the debut of Chuck Lorre’s Max original series Bookie and the second seasons of RAP SH!T and Julia.

But if you like the Blade trilogy, Young Frankenstein (1974), or V for Vendetta (2005), you should watch them before the month is over, because they’re among the programs that are being removed throughout the month.

See the full lists of what’s coming and going below. These lists are subject to change, according to Max.

New on Max in November

November 1

Act of Valor (2012)

After the Thin Man (1936)

Aliens (1986)

The Ant Bully (2006)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

The Avengers (1998)

The Bachelor (1999)

The Bad and the Beautiful (1952)

Bells Are Ringing (1960)

Black Beauty (1994)

Boys’ Night Out (1962)

Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo (1984)

Brigadoon (1954)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

A Christmas Carol (1938)

Christmas Cookie Challenge, Seasons 1-5 (Food Network)

Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

A Christmas Story (1983)

A Cinderella Story (2004)

A Christmas Story 2 (2012)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

A Dennis the Menace Christmas (2007)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Diner (1982)

Down to Earth (2001)

Dune (1984)

Elf (2003)

The Fantastic Four (2015)

Fever Pitch (2005)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

Four Christmases (2008)

Fred Claus (2007)

Free Fire (2017)

Funny Farm (1988)

Get Carter (1971)

Get Smart (2008)

The Golden Compass (2007)

Gran Torino (2008)

Great Expectations (1998)

Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

Head of State (2003)

Hearts in Atlantis (2001)

High Life (2019)

Holiday Affair (1949)

Holiday Baking Championship, Seasons 1-9 (Food Network)

Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, Seasons 1-2 (Food Network)

Holiday Wars, Seasons 1-4 (Food Network)

Inkheart (2009)

Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)

Jack Frost (1998)

John Dies at the End (2013)

Kart Racer (2003)

Killing Me Softly (2003)

Kin (2018)

The King’s Speech (2010)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Legally Blondes (2009)

The Lovely Bones (2010)

Major League (1989)

The Man Who Came to Dinner (1942)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

Mean Girls 2 (2011)

Misery (1990)

Mistress America (2015)

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

Now You See Me (2013)

Now You See Me 2 (2016)

Ordinary People (1980)

Paddington 2 (2017)

Paycheck (2003)

The Pirate (1948)

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)

The Polar Express (2004)

Predators (2010)

The Prince and the Pauper (1937)

Road House (1989)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky Balboa (2006)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Room for One More (1952)

Running on Empty (1988)

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

Song of the Thin Man (1947)

The Pioneer Woman: Hometown Stories, Season 1 (Food Network)

Traffik (2018)

The Two Mrs. Carrolls (1947)

Unfinished Business (2015)

Uptown Girls (2003)

Walking Tall (2004)

Wargames (1983)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008)

Welcome To Marwen (2018)

Where the Boys Are (1960)

Winter’s Bone (2010)

Winter’s Tale (2014)



November 2

Caught in the Net, Season 2 (ID)

Christmas Cookie Challenge, Season 7 (Food Network)

Expedition Bigfoot, Season 4 (Discovery Channel)



November 3

Border Control: Spain, Seasons 1-3

Scent of Time (Max Original)



November 4

Rebuilding Black Wall Street, Season 1 (OWN)



November 5

Holiday Wars, Season 5 (Food Network)

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Nicole Avant, Season 1 (OWN)

The Lost Women of Highway 20, Season 1 (ID)

The Mountain Kitchen, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)



November 6

Gumbo Coalition (2022)

Holiday Baking Championship, Season 10 (Food Network)

The Family Chantel, Season 5 (TLC)



November 7

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown, Season 2 (Food Network)

Building Roots, Season 1B (HGTV)

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 5 (HGTV)

Operation Undercover (ID)

Stand Up & Shout: Songs from a Philly High School (2023) (HBO Original)



November 8

A Chestnut Family Christmas (2021) (OWN)

A Christmas For Mary (2019) (OWN)

A Christmas Fumble (2022) (OWN)

A Christmas Open House (HGTV)

A Christmas Stray (2021) (OWN)

A Gingerbread Christmas (Food Network)

The Great Holiday Bake War (2022) (OWN)

A Sisterly Christmas (2021) (OWN)

Artfully Designed, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

Baking Christmas (2019) (OWN)

Buying Back the Block, 2 Specials(HGTV)

Candy Coated Christmas (Food Network)

Carole’s Christmas (2019) (OWN)

Cooking Up Christmas (2020) (OWN)

Designing Christmas (HGTV)

Feds, Season 1 (ID)

First Christmas (2020) (OWN)

Fixer to Fabulous: Holiday Surprise, Season 1 (HGTV)

Fixer Upper: The Hotel (Magnolia Network)

Food Network: White House Thanksgiving (Food Network)

Help! I Wrecked My House, Season 4 (HGTV)

Holiday Crafters Gone Wild, Season 1 (HGTV)

Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop, Season 1 (HGTV)

Home Town: Christmas in Laurel, Season 1 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Ho Ho Home (HGTV)

Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular, Season 1 (Food Network)

My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza, Season 1 (HGTV)

One Fine Christmas (2019) (OWN)

Our OWN Christmas (OWN)

Santa’s Baking Blizzard, Season 1 (Food Network)

Surprising Santa Claus (HGTV)

The Big Holiday Food Fight, Season 1 (OWN)

Turkey Day Sunny’s Way, Season 1 (Food Network)

Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge, Season 1 (Food Network)

Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge, Seasons 1-2 (Food Network)

You Were My First Boyfriend (2023) (HBO Original)



November 9

My Sesame Street Friends, Season 4 (Max Original)

Rap Sh!t, Season 2 (Max Original)

Sesame Street, Season 54 (Max Original)



November 11

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life (2023) (HBO Original)

The Craftsman: Preserving the Last Higgins Boat (Magnolia Network)



November 12

American Monster, Season 9A (ID)

Kids Baking Championship: Sweets-giving (Food Network)

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Courtney B. Vance & Dr. Robin Smith (OWN)



November 13

Love Has Won (HBO Original)



November 14

Fear Thy Neighbor, Season 9A (ID)

How We Get Free (2023) (HBO Original)

Real Time Crime, Season 2 (ID)

Teen Titans Go!: WB 100th Anniversary Special & Intro Special (Cartoon Network)



November 15

Buddy vs. Christmas, Season 1 (Food Network)

Buddy vs. Duff Holiday, Season 1 (Food Network)

Expedition Unknown, Season 8B (Discovery Channel)

House Hunters International: Volume 8 (HGTV)

White House Christmas, 1998-2021 (HGTV)

White House Christmas Special, 2022 (HGTV)



November 16

The Dog House: UK, Christmas Special (Max Original)

Julia, Season 2 (Max Original)



November 17

Killers of the Cosmos, Season 1 (Science Channel)

Tom & Jerry Snowman’s Land (2022)



November 19

Teen Titans Go!: Wishbone

The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown, Season 1 (Food Network)



November 20

Ice Age America, Season 1 (Science Channel)



November 21

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Exposed: Crimes Gone Naked, Season 1 (ID)

Road Rage, Season 1 (ID)



November 22

The Intern (2015)



November 23

Christmas Eve on Sesame Street

Elmo Saves Christmas

Little Richard: I Am Everything (2023) (CNN Films/Max Original)

Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas

A Sesame Street Christmas Carol



November 24

Let Us Prey, Season 1 (ID)

The Lives of Felix (Las vidas de Fèlix)



November 27

Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Season 12 (Adult Swim)

Kids Baking Championship: Reindeer Games (Food Network)

The Garden: Commune or Cult, Season 1 (Discovery Channel)



November 28

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1G

South to Black Power (2023) (HBO Original)



November 29

Help! My House is Haunted, Season 4B

Her (2014)

Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN: Down Under, Season 1 (Discovery Channel)



November 30

Bookie, Season 1 (Max Original)

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays (Food Network)

Bleacher Report Live Sports in November

Please note this list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change. All times are in ET.



Pre- and post-game programming will also be available to stream live, along with condensed replay highlights available after each game



November 1

NHL: Buffalo Sabres* at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.

NHL: St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche*, 9:30 p.m.



November 6

College Basketball: 2023 Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas

Women: USC vs. Ohio State, 2 p.m.

Men: Oregon vs. Georgia, 4:30 p.m.

Women: Colorado vs. LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Men: USC vs. Kansas State, 10 p.m.



November 7

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

NHL: New Jersey Devils at Colorado Avalanche, 10 p.m.



November 8

NHL: Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals, 7:30 p.m.

NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m.



November 14

NBA In-Season Tournament Group Play

Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder, 10 p.m.



November 15

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes, 7:30 p.m.

NHL: New York Islanders at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.



November 16

2023-24 Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal (Home Leg)

U.S. Men’s National Team vs. Trinidad & Tobago, 8:30 p.m.



November 20

2023-24 Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal (Away Leg)

Soccer: U.S. Men’s National Team vs. Trinidad & Tobago, Time TBA



November 21

NBA In-Season Tournament Group Play

Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m.

Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m.



November 22

NHL: Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.

NHL: Vegas Golden Knights* at Dallas Stars, 9:30 p.m.



November 24

2023 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown

Pittsburgh Penguins at Buffalo Sabres, 6 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild, 8:30 p.m.



November 28

NBA In-Season Tournament Group Play

Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m.



November 29

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

*Telecast will not be available in the local indicated market

Leaving Max in November

November 1

Dark Winds (AMC+)

Discovery of Witches, Season 1-3 (AMC+)

Fear the Walking Dead, Seasons 1-7 (AMC+)

Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2 (AMC+)

Interview with the Vampire (AMC+)

Killing Eve, Seasons 1-4 (AMC+)

Ride With Norman Reedus, Seasons 1-5 (AMC+)



November 2

300: Rise of an Empire (2014)



November 5

Hard Knocks: In Season: The Arizona Cardinals (HBO Original)



November 6

The Host (2013)



November 7

Noblesse

We Are Not Done Yet (2018) (HBO Original)



November 12

Banksy Does New York (HBO Original)



November 14

TSUKIMICHI – Moonlit Fantasy



November 15

2022 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony (HBO Original)



November 25

The Howard Stern Interview: Bruce Springsteen (HBO Original)



November 30

10,000 B.C. (2008)

Absolute Power (1997)

Adam Ruins Everything, Season 2-3

Angels in the Outfield (1951)

The Apparition (2012)

The Asphalt Jungle (1950)

Badlands (1973)

Black Sheep (1996)

Blade (1998)

Blade II (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Breach (2007)

Burn After Reading (2008)

The Carbonaro Effect, Seasons 2-5

Cats (2019)

Cleopatra (1963)

Comedy Knockout

Critters (1986)

Critters 3 (1991)

The Curse of Frankenstein (1957)

Dark Shadows (2012)

De Blanco La Patuda (aka White is for Virgins) (2020)

The Descent (2006)

The Descent: Part 2 (2009)

Diggers (2007)

Disclosure (1994)

Doc Hollywood (1991)

Doctor Sleep (2019)

Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972)

Dracula Has Risen from the Grave (1969)

Draft Day (2014)

The Drop (2014)

First Reformed (2018)

The Fly (1986)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Gemini (2018)

Gone Girl (2014)

Green Room (2016)

The Haunting (1963)

Horror of Dracula (1958)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

I Origins (2014)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

Insidious (2010)

Into the Forest (2016)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Krisha (2016)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

Limitless (2011)

Los Dias De La Ballena (aka The Days of the Whale) (2019)

Lucas (1986)

Lucky You (2007)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

The Mask (1994)

The Maze Runner (2014)

The Middle

Moonfall (2022)

The Mummy (1959)

Narc (2003)

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter (1991)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)

The Outsiders (1983)

Paid Off with Michael Torpey

Poltergeist (1982)

Pretty in Pink (1986)

Private Benjamin (1980)

The Purge: Anarchy (2014)

Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack

Reindeer Games (2000)

The Rookie (1990)

Safe Haven (2013)

The Sea of Trees (2016)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

The Show (2017)

Signs (2002)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Soylent Green (1973)

Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye (1985)

Talk Show the Game Show

Team America: World Police (2004)

Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

Urban Cowboy (1980)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Wild Rose (2019)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Main Image: Will Ferrell in Elf.