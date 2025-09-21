These shameless new comedy movies don’t care if you’re offended.

Old Dads (2023)

Writer-director-star Bill Burr (above right) plays a 50-something Gen X dad who refuses to abide by the new rules of what is and isn’t OK to say — no matter how many problems it creates for his growing family.

Burr calls out a holier-than-thou school administrator with one of the crudest words in the English language, shares some thoughts on Caitlyn Jenner, and bullies a young colleague to rap along, uncensored, to N.W.A.

Of course, he also learns some valuable lessons. But Old Dads never goes completely soft, and proves it isn’t afraid to violate recent comedy norms with a few hard-R moves — like packing a crucial scene with exotic dancers, just because.

Old Dads is now streaming on Netflix.

Joy Ride (2023)

Joy Ride, the acclaimed debut by director and co-writer Adele Lim, revolves around four friends who visit China in search of one of their birth mothers.

Some of the best jokes in this joyously explicit ensemble comedy revolves around a tattoo on a body part we aren’t even allowed to write the name of here.

Strays (2023)

Strays is the R-rated story of a dog (voiced by Will Ferrell) who gets a pack together to seek revenge on his former owner. Critic Peter Rainer of FilmWeek calls it the “dog movie equivalent of Bad Santa. Very scatological and obscene, but very funny.”

One of our favorite recent Google searches about this new comedy is: “Is Strays OK for kids?”

Probably not.

Cocaine Bear (2023)

Another animal-themed film, Cocaine Bear, shamefully glamorizes drug use by bears, in addition to making it seem fun and exciting to attack campers and national treasure Felicity.

You may not think it belongs on a list of new comedies, but you’ll probably laugh. At least you can appreciate the hilarious audacity of the storytelling: Cocaine Bear is based on a true story, but spins far out from the real facts.

Sick of Myself (2023)

Director Kristoffer Borgli’s pitch-black Norwegian comedy relentlessly mocks people who will do anything for social media attention — and the fact that their phony schemes work.

It tells the story of Signe (Kristine Kujath Thorp), who is so jealous of her boyfriend’s successful art show that she fakes a rare, disfiguring illness that gains her the attention of Oslo tastemakers.

Also: People who like Sick of Myself will probably also like the next social-media satire on our list.

Rotting in the Sun (2023)

A smart, ruthless satire of Hollywood and social media, Rotting in the Sun stars the film’s director and co-writer, Sebastián Silva, who plays a fictionalized, depressed, drugged-out, very self-destructive version of himself.

When meets social media influencer Jordan Firstman (also playing a version of himself) on a gay beach, they go down a reckless path before the older Silva rejects Firstman for his supposed vapidity. But he soon gets pulled back into a collaboration.

Rotting in the Sun is explicit enough that some people will check out very early. Which is fine, not everything is for everyone.

Ricky Stanicky (2024)

Critics pilloried this throwback comedy from director Peter Farrelly, who returned to his comedic roots after directing and co-writing the Best Picture winner Green Book. Yes, it’s filled with gross-out jokes — John Cena plays an alcoholic Atlantic City actor named Rod whose whole act is doing song parodies involving self love.

But: It’s also one of the sweetest movies we’ve seen in years, with its heart very much in the right place. It’s about three childhood pals (Zac Efron, Jermaine Fowler, Andrew Santino) who struggle to grow up and use a fictional friend named Ricky Stanicky to avoid responsibility.

Then, through a series of mishaps, they’re forced to recruit Cena’s Rod to play Ricky and… things go better than you might expect. We laughed a lot and felt very happy afterwards.

We also noticed that for all its silly jokes, Ricky Stanicky has a strikingly tight script and some of the most inclusive casting we’ve ever seen. Shameless as it is, it has plenty to be proud of. (And it takes the shameless prize for casting Shameless star William H. Macy in a very funny role.)

Ricky Stanicky is now on Amazon Prime.

Bottoms (2023)

Bottoms is about “teen girls who start a fight club so they can try to impress and hook up with cheerleaders,” explains writer-director Emma Seligman.

It breaks a lot of rules about what kind of violence it’s considered decent to present onscreen — the girls really do fight, and don’t always win — and resists recent play-it-safe rules that dictate that LGBTQ+ characters have to be saintly or victimized or both.

“I think every human deserves to see a relatable, complicated, nuanced version of themselves on screen. And I don’t think that I’ve seen it enough for me to feel recognized,” says Seligman.

No Hard Feelings (2023)

The idea of this movie is a hard stop for many social-media scolds: Jennifer Lawrence plays a 32-year-old restaurant worker and ride-share driver who needs money to pay her property-tax bills and save her house — so she answers an ad to “date” an extremely reserved 19-year-old played by Andrew Barth Feldman.

It’s full of incredibly awkward scenes in which she tries to seduce him, often against his will, but it’s very funny and has a good heart.

“I think it’s time for a good old-fashioned laugh and it really is hard to make a comedy where you’re not offending people,” the actress, who also serves as a producer on the film, told the UK’s Sky News Wednesday. “Everybody in some sense will be offended by this film — you’re welcome.”

Also? Feldman does a piano performance of a beloved ’80s hit that is an absolute showstopper. No Hard Feelings is currently streaming on Netflix, so you can keep rewinding.

Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

If you’re saying Deadpool & Wolverine isn’t a comedy — of course it is. It has more jokes per minute than almost any movie in recent memory, and just happens to surround them with outlandish violence.

It’s not only filled with jokes, but pretty filthy jokes, which is exactly what we’ve come to expect from Merc with a Mouth Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds.) This time around he’s paired with ex-X-Man Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), playing straight man to his manic unpredictability.

And also, if anyone claims comedy is dead: it’s earned $1.3 billion so far, making it the No. 2 movie of 2024, as well as the top-grossing R-rated movie ever. So yes, you can still make megahit comedies. As long as they have superheroes and lots of action.

Red Rocket (2021)

Before Sean Baker made the multi-Oscar winner Anora, he made the propulsive, daring Red Rocket, the story of a failed adult film star named Mikey Sabre (Simon Rex, awesome) who sees a teenage donut shop employee Suzanna Son as his ticket back into the industry.

It’s a daring movie for the way it refuses to condemn any of its characters, and for making us almost see the world through Mikey’s eyes.

There’s lots to be offended by, if you want to go that route. Or you can turn off your inner censor and just enjoy the ride.

