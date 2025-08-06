The 56th Nashville Film Festival will include Apple Original Films’ Come See Me in the Good Light and Jay Duplass’ solo directorial debut The Baltimorons, as well as an in-person conversation with Duplass, as part of a slate of 140 titles and a slew of events celebrating film in Music City.

The Nashville Film Festival, a regular on our list of 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee, will take place September 18-24. The festival is known for championing indie film, as well as award-season releases, against the one-of-a-kind backdrop of the city’s rich musical legacy.

Other highlights include Color Book, about a recently widowed father and his son with Down Syndrome on their way to their first baseball game; By Design, starring Juliette Lewis as a woman who swaps bodies with a chair; and the SXSW Grand Jury Prize Winner Slanted, about a Chinese-American teen who undergoes extreme changes to achieve a “white” ideal.

The festival will also feature The True Beauty of Being Bitten by a Tick, which follows a woman who receives a tick bite that transforms an idyllic retreat into something sinister.

Come See Me in the Good Light follows poets Andrea Gibson and Megan Falley as they navigate life and mortality in the face of an incurable diagnosis. The Baltimorons following a newly sober man’s Christmas Eve dental emergency and an unexpected romance that blossoms with his dentist.

The Baltimorons screening and exclusive “The Art of Indie Filmmaking” in-person conversation with Duplass, an actor-writer-director known for films including The Puffy Chair (2005), Cyrus (2010) with his brother Mark Duplass, will take place at Soho House Nashville on September 20. Ticketing information and further details on all Nashville Film Festival events can he found at nashvillefilmfestival.org.



“As we celebrate the 56th year of the Nashville Film Festival, it’s a wonderful opportunity to reflect on how far we’ve come as an organization and as a community that continues to champion the art of storytelling,” said festival director Jason Padgitt in a statement. “Nashville’s film landscape has grown so impressively and this year’s festival is a testament to that evolution. We’re proud to offer a platform that uplifts voices, builds connections and brings powerful stories to the forefront.”



“This year’s program is one of our most exciting yet, with a wave of important and original work from emerging filmmakers who are shaping the future of cinema,” added programming director Lauren Thelen.“Our carefully curated selection of films is designed to resonate with audiences and leave a lasting

impression long after the screenings end.”

Here are details on more of the the films scheduled to play at the Nashville Film Festival, provided by the festival.

The 56th Nashville Film Festival Slate

Special Presentations to Date



BY DESIGN (dir. Amanda Kramer) – A sci-fi drama starring Juliette Lewis that playfully examines the absurdity of objectification through her body swap with a chair that everyone likes better than her human self.



COME SEE ME IN THE GOOD LIGHT (dir. Ryan White) – An unexpectedly funny and joyful love story from Apple Original Films, following poets Andrea Gibson and Megan Falley navigate life and mortality in the face of an incurable diagnosis.



REBUILDING (dir. Max Walker Silverman) – A gently humanist story of the American West that follows Dusty, a reserved, divorced father whose ranch has burned down in a devastating wildfire. Now living in a trailer community on a government-run campsite, Dusty finds solace with his new neighbors who have also lost everything, quietly reassembles his life, and starts reconnecting with his ex-wife Ruby and young daughter Callie-Rose. Filmed against the rapturous backdrop of southern Colorado, the film is a ruminative, moving portrait of resilience and human connection in the wake of loss.

US Indie Features Official Selections



THE BALTIMORONS (dir. Jay Duplass) – On Christmas Eve, Cliff, a newly sober improv comedian, cracks a tooth and lands in the emergency care of Didi, an older no-nonsense dentist. What begins as a routine check-up sparks an unpredictable evening of misadventures. Together, Cliff and Didi fight to overcome being shut out by their families, face their biggest fears, and discover their own surprising and tender

connection.



BOUNDARY WATERS (dir. Tessa Blake) – Twelve-year-old Michael explores the Boundary Waters with friends. One night, his mother gets severely injured. Michael grapples with becoming a man while navigating a world where men inflict harm, determined to rectify the situation.



IDIOTKA (dir. Natasya Popov) – In West Hollywood’s Russian immigrant district, Margarita lives out the American Dream by competing on a reality show.



Narrative Feature Official Selections

CACTUS PEARS (dir. Rohan Kanawade) – Anand, a 30-something city dweller compelled to spend a 10- day mourning period for his father in the rugged countryside of western India, tenderly bonds with a local farmer struggling to stay unmarried.



COLOR BOOK (dir. David Fortune) – Following his wife’s recent passing, single father Lucky finds himself navigating the challenges of raising his son Mason, who has Down syndrome. Seeking solace, Lucky and Mason embark on a journey across Metro Atlanta to attend their first baseball game together. Throughout their day-long trip, they encounter Murphy’s Law.



LITTLE TROUBLE GIRLS (dir. Urška Djukić) – At her mother’s urging, introverted 16-year-old Lucija joins her Catholic school’s all-girls choir, where she befriends Ana-Marija, a popular older student. When the choir travels to a countryside convent for a weekend retreat of intensive rehearsals, Lucija navigates the unfamiliar surroundings, complex teenage social structures, and her own awakening sexuality.



OMAHA (dir. Stephen Cole Webley) – Set in 2008, OMAHA follows a widowed father and his two children on a cross-country road trip in the wake of a family tragedy. Siblings Ella and Charlie are unexpectedly woken up by their dad on a journey to Nebraska. As their adventure unfolds, Ella begins to understand that things might not be what they seem. An affecting family drama, the film showcases grief and fatherhood in a new light. A man journeys to a small Eastern European coastal town where he finds unexpected connections despite being the only Black person in the area.

SEPTEMBER SAYS (dir. Ariane Labed) – Sisters July and September are thick as thieves, though very different. Their dynamic is a concern to their single mum, Sheela, who is unsure what to do with them. Tension among the three women builds when they take refuge in an old holiday home in Ireland, where July finds her bond with September shifting in ways she cannot entirely understand or control.



THE TRUE BEAUTY OF BEING BITTEN BY A TICK (dir. Peter Ohs) – After a tragic accident, Yvonne drives down to her friend Camille’s pastoral new home for some time away. She’s welcomed by A.J. and Isaac, two new friends of Camille, who also maybe live there. The group promises a weekend of homemade meals from fresh, local produce and parlor games by candlelight. But when Yvonne develops troubling symptoms from a tick bite, the rural paradise fades away revealing a breeding ground for a disturbing new life.



Documentary Feature Official Selections

Barry Cooper appears in Never Get Busted! by David Anthony Ngo and Erin Williams-Weir. – Credit: Nashville Film Festival

COMPARSA (dir. Vickie Curtis, Doug Anderson) – Centered on the growing youth movement in Guatemala fighting to create safe spaces for women.



THE GAS STATION ATTENDANT (dir. Karla Murthy) – Weaving together video and phone recordings from the perspective of a daughter to a gas station attendant who immigrated to America to escape poverty.



NEVER GET BUSTED! (dir. David Anthony Ngo, Stephen McCallum) – A comedic how-to guide from an ex- Texas narcotics officer on how to hide drugs from the police.



THE PYTHON HUNT (dir. Xander Robin) – A feature on the hunters who compete in the invasive python hunt competition in the Everglades.



TRANS MEMORIA (dir. Victoria Verseau) – A film about self-discovery and what womanhood means as three women learn to embrace their true selves.

Music Documentary Feature Official Selections

THE FLAMENCO GUITAR OF YERAI CORTÉS (dir. Antón Álvarez) – Starring Yerai Cortés himself, the plot explores themes of passion, love and forgiveness as the protagonist confronts the hidden truths of his family. Wrapped in a unique musical experience, this story not only highlights the power of flamenco as a means of expression but also addresses Yerai’s internal conflict.



FINDING LUCINDA (dir. Joel Fendelman) – In search of an artistic path, aspiring singer-songwriter Avery Hellman (ISMAY) embarks on a road trip across the southern United States collecting the stories of poetic influence that forged the journey to stardom of legendary, 3-time Grammy winner, Lucinda Williams. The film highlights the discovery of never-before-heard recordings from Lucinda’s early years and showcases interviews with Charlie Sexton, Buddy Miller, Mary Gauthier, Max and Josh Baca, John Grimaudo, Wolf Stephenson, Ray Kennedy and ultimately Lucinda Williams herself.



I WAS BORN THIS WAY (dir. Daniel Junge) – Surviving the oppression of racism, homophobia, and childhood trauma, Carl Bean found his voice through song as a gospel singer in the New York Gospel scene, and then through his 1974 album, Universal Love. But it was his singing of the 1977 disco hit “I Was Born This Way” that would earn him fame; the song was celebrated as the world’s first gay anthem.



MATTER OF TIME (dir. Matt Finlin) – Follows Eddie Vedder and a passionate community uniting to cure a rare disease, blending emotional patient stories, breakthrough science, and the power of music to drive real change.



SUN RA: DO THE IMPOSSIBLE (dir. Christine Turner) – A kaleidoscopic portrait of the visionary jazz musician, composer and poet known as Sun Ra and the musical, historical, and philosophical currents that shaped him.



UNASHAMED (dir. David Rivera) – The story of Lecrae and The 116 Clique, a group of unlikely rappers who broke the mold of hip hop culture and sparked a movement. At a time when Christianity and rap were seen as incompatible, their infectious sound and unabashedly Christian message sold out shows, topped charts, and won Grammys.



New Directors Feature Official Selections



F*CKTOYS (dir. Annapurna Sriram) – Amidst a mental spiral due to her tooth falling out, a young female sex worker named AP consults a psychic who explains that a black magic curse has been placed upon her. Set in a pre-millennium alternate universe, AP and her friend Danni journey through seedy Trashtown on a scooter to raise $1,000 to break the curse.



MAD BILLS TO PAY (dir. Joel Vargas) – Summer in The Bronx. He sells “nutcracker” cocktails, gets high, stays moving. Then she moves in. Two kids in a cramped apartment, playing house until the city reminds them how fast the streets make you grow up.



PEACOCK (dir. Bernhard Wenger) – Matthias masters impersonating roles for hire: cultured boyfriend, perfect son, sparring partner. Professionally adept at pretending daily, his true challenge lies in being himself.



SLANTED (dir. Amy Wang) – Follows a Chinese-American teen in the 2010s South, as she battles racism and cultural clashes. As an 8-year-old, she’s bullied for her differences. At 17, obsessed with popularity, she pursues prom queen and undergoes extreme changes, including dyeing her hair and considering racial modification surgery, to achieve a “white” ideal. Her quest alienates her from family and friends, satirizing assimilation and white worship while focusing on her tragicomic struggle for self-worth.

Tennessee Feature Official Selections



CREATIVETS (dir. Nick Nanton) – A combat veteran finds healing through art after the loss of a fellow service member, leading to the establishment of CreatiVets, an organization that offers transformative experiences in the arts to veterans.



THE EASY KIND (dir. Katy Chevigny) – An intimate look at a Nashville singer-songwriter’s journey as she

breaks through the constraints of country music to become the artist that she’s meant to be.



LOUDER THAN GUNS (dir. Doug Pray) – Explores the complexities of gun violence in America through the lens of music and civil discourse.



OPRYLAND USA: A CIRCLE BROKEN (dir. Brandon Vestal) – A stirring documentary about the theme park that saved the iconic Grand Ole Opry. The film explores the unexpected closure of Opryland USA in 1997 after 25 years as a cultural centerpiece of Nashville. As the Grand Ole Opry celebrates 100 years in 2025, the documentary shines a light on the captivating story of Opryland USA’s demise and replacement with a mall.



THE OTHER PEOPLE (dir. Chad McClarnon) – When a new stepmom’s troubled eight-year-old girl befriends a boy who lives in the shadows, the family learns why things that live in the dark don’t want to be seen.



YOU’VE GOT GOLD: A CELEBRATION OF JOHN PRINE (dir. Michael John Warren) – Featuring the legacy and music of the singer-songwriter John Prine.



Main image: Baltimorons, courtesy of the Nashville Film Festival