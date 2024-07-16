The Nashville Film Festival has announced the first six feature films from its 2024 lineup, including Linda Perry: Let It Die Here and Bob Trevino Likes It.

The week-long festival celebrating film, music and culture is in its 55th year. Taking place from September 19–25 at venues throughout Nashville, Tennessee, the six titles offer a preview of what the rest of the program will look like when its announced later in August. The full lineup will consist of over 150 films.

The six features that have been announced so far are Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story directed by Michael Mabbott and Lucah Rosenberg-Lee; Bob Trevino Likes It directed by Tracie Laymon; Boys Go to Jupiter directed by Julian Glander; Diane Warren: Relentless directed by Bess Kargman; The French Italian directed by Rachel Wolther, and Linda Perry: Let It Die Here directed by Don Hardy.

“These six selections are a wonderful representation of the numerous impactful, personal and fun stories audiences can experience at this year’s festival,” said Director of Programming Lauren Thelen. “We continue to be in awe of the exciting new talent in our industry and are grateful for the filmmakers who trust us to share their work with the Nashville community and beyond. We cannot wait to share the full unique and vibrant slate of programming later this summer.”

All six films will screen in person at one of the festival’s venues, which include the historic Belcourt Theatre, Franklin Theatre and Regal Green Hills.

See descriptions of the six films below, courtesy of the Nashville Film Festival.

ANY OTHER WAY: THE JACKIE SHANE STORY | Directed by Michael Mabbott and Lucah Rosenberg-Lee | Starring Sandra Caldwell, James Baley, Bobby Dean Blackburn, Rob Bowman and more

Forty years after vanishing from public view, this 20th-century icon finally gets her second act. Executive produced by Elliot Page, audiences are taken behind the scenes of Jackie Shane, a Nashville-born, Black trans soul singer whose stage presence eclipsed R&B greats like Etta James and Little Richard. The lost R&B star blazed an extraordinary trail by shattering barriers with raw talent, courage and an unbreakable commitment to her truth. Through never-before-heard phone conversations, dazzling animation and an incredible soundtrack, the full scope of her extraordinary life and career is finally revealed in this remarkable portrait.

BOB TREVINO LIKES IT | Directed by Tracie Laymon | Starring Barbie Ferreira, John Leguizamo, French Stewart and more

BOB TREVINO LIKES IT is inspired by the true friendship that writer/director Tracie Laymon found with a stranger when looking for her father online. Often playing the role of caretaker to people like her father who should be caring for her, Lily Trevino longs for a familial connection, having been abandoned by her mother as a child and then suddenly by her father in her twenties. Bob Trevino works long hours to support his wife Jeanie’s scrapbooking habit. The couple has endured a lot, and Bob has sought to put his wife first, to the point of ignoring his own feelings and need for friendship, meaning, and connection. That is, until he gets an unexpected Facebook message from a stranger.

BOYS GO TO JUPITER | Directed by Julian Glander | Starring Jack Corbett, Janeane Garofalo, Tavi Gevinson, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Joe Pera, Julio Torres, Sarah Sherman, Chris Fleming, Elsie Fisher, Demi Adejuyigbe, Cole Escola

Set in a magically cosmic Florida between Christmas and New Year’s, BOYS GO TO JUPITER is an independent animated feature and debut film from Julian Glander following the adventures of Billy 5000, an aimless teen doing his best to fill his days and fill his pockets with a quick $5,000. With his plans suddenly derailed by the appearance of a gelatinous little dude from outer space, Billy must save the creature and his family from the evil schemes of the Dolphin Groves Juice Company in this lo-fi musical deadpan comedy.

DIANE WARREN: RELENTLESS | Directed by Bess Kargman | Starring Stars Diane Warren, Clive Davis, Common, Gloria Estefan, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jennifer Hudson, Cher, Randy Jackson, Quincy Jones and more

An intimate look at the life, career and process of one of the most accomplished songwriters of all time, DIANE WARREN: RELENTLESS shares the story of the prolific songwriter responsible for the soundtrack of our lives. In this intimate documentary, audiences get a rarely-seen glimpse into Diane’s life and underdog journey that led her to remarkable collaborations and the unparalleled track record of mega-hits she is known for that showcase her creative genius.

THE FRENCH ITALIAN | Directed by Rachel Wolther | Starring Catherine Cohen & Aristotle Athari, Chloe Cherry and Jon Rudnitsky

Produced by Miranda Kahn, THE FRENCH ITALIAN is a talky New York comedy: light, colorful and fast-moving. With a stacked cast from the NYC comedy scene, audiences are brought into the home of a long-time couple in their 30s who live in a teeny tiny New York City apartment, where they are frequently annoyed by their loud karaoke-singing downstairs neighbors. The situation escalates comically as hate turns to obsession turns to revenge in this cutthroat prank-off between residents.

LINDA PERRY: LET IT DIE HERE | Directed by Don Hardy | Starring Dolly Parton, Christina Aguilera, Kate Hudson, Sara Gilbert, Pink and Brandi Carlile

Linda Perry is one of the most outspoken and recognizable artists of the past 30 years. The hat, tattoos, and massive hit single “What’s Up” with her band 4 Non-Blondes made her an icon. But in the decades since that song topped the charts, Linda has reinvented herself as a songwriter and producer, penning hit after hit. LINDA PERRY: LET IT DIE HERE is an intimate look at a vulnerable and courageous woman as she navigates life-altering personal circumstances amidst gnawing career decisions. Linda struggles with fear, shame, and the burdens of family as she seeks answers to the big questions she can no longer avoid: Who am I? Am I loved? What’s my purpose? What will I leave behind?

