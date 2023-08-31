Netflix’s popular true-crime docuseries Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal has been renewed for a second season, including three new episodes coming out on September 30, Netflix announced on Thursday.

The new episodes will cover Alex Murdaugh’s March 2023 murder trial, which had not yet taken place when the original episodes were released in Feb. 2023, and will piece together information about what happened the night that Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were murdered.

What Is Murdaugh Murders About?

Season 1 of the Murdaugh Murders introduced the history of the Murdaughs, a prominent southern family who owned a respected law firm in Hampton, South Carolina. It analyzed multiple suspicious deaths that happened around the Murdaugh family, including the death of local teenager Mallory Beach in a boat crash involving Paul Murdaugh, son of lawyer Alex Murdaugh.

The third episode culminated with Paul and his mother Maggie’s murder on June 7, 2021. It also discussed the strange behavior from Alex Murdaugh that followed Paul and Maggie’s deaths and suspicions that he might have had something to do with it. Alex Murdaugh denied any involvement in their deaths and said he had been visiting his mother that evening and returned home to find his wife and son shot to death.

The truth of what happened that night will be the focal point of the new season.

“On March 2, 2023, Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of the murder of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul. The world watched with bated breath as a verdict was announced. The people of the Lowcountry had been waiting the better part of two years to understand what happened the night of June 7, 2021,” reads Netflix’s official description of the new season.

“Season 2 will feature first-hand accounts from those who were there the days leading up to and following the murders, giving more insight than ever into that deadly night, including Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson (Former Murdaugh Family Housekeeper) and Mushelle “Shelly” Smith (Caregiver for Libby Murdaugh) — who became some of the most powerful witnesses at the trial — Curtis Edward Smith (aka Cousin Eddie), and Gwen Generette, one of the trial’s jurors. Morgan Doughty, Paul’s ex-girlfriend, Anthony Cook, Paul’s friend, and Valerie Bauerlein, Wall Street Journal reporter, also return,” Netflix added.

The new season will be directed and executive-produced by Michael Gasparro and Julia Willoughby Nason. The first season was directed by Nason and Jenner Furst.

The first three episodes of Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal are now streaming on Netflix.

Main Image: A still of the Murdaugh family home in the Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal courtesy of Netflix