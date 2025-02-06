Here are the 13 best movies that never had a sequel or remake — whether because their stories are completely told, or because no one dares risk tarnishing their legacy.

Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)

Who would dare remake The Bridge on the River Kwai? No one. This 1957 classic, directed by David Lean, starred William Holden, Jack Hawkins and Alec Guinness as British prisoners of war who build a bridge for their Japanese captors in occupied Burma.

There is a a movie titled Return from the River Kwai that covers similar subject matter and is based on a book about Australian POWs in Japan. But it was blocked from being released in the U.S. after Tri-Star Pictures and Columbia Pictures sued over the use of the term “River Kwai” in the film’s title.

Tri-Star and Columbia won, with the judge ruling that the name implied that it was a sequel to Bridge on the River Kwai, which it was not.

The Phantom of the Paradise (1974)

Brian De Palma’s incredible Phantom of the Paradise wasn’t a box-office success, so we aren’t surprised that it never had a sequel.

But as it has deservedly gained fame as a cult favorite, we’re a little shocked that it hasn’t been made into a stage musical. It’s loaded with excellent tunes by Paul Williams, who starred as Swan. Point Break, Evil Dead and Showgirls have all been adapted for the stage, but not Phantom of the Paradise?

De Palma and producer Ed Pressman reportedly collaborated on a musical version of the film in the 1980s, with songs by “Total Eclipse of the Heart” mastermind Jim Steinman. But it never came to be.

Not that we want a stage show, mind you. We love the movie exactly as it is.

Citizen Kane (1941)

Who would dare re-tell Orson Welles’ masterpiece about the soaring, tragic life of Charles Foster Kane? Absolutely no one. And the closed loop of the film ensures that there’s no room for a sequel.

The closest we’ll ever get is David Fincher’s lovely Mank, which tells the story of how screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman), inspired by the excess of William Randolph Hearst, wrote the story of what many reasonably believe to be the greatest film ever made.

It’s so solidly on every list of the best movies of all time that when you need to imagine a sequel no one would ever attempt, the go-to joke is Citizen Kane 2.

Annie Hall (1977)

This Woody Allen romantic comedy follows the inimitable Diane Keaton as the titular Annie Hall, a struggling nightclub singer, throughout her relationship with comedian Alvy Singer (Allen). It’s been imitated many, many times — but never remade.

Because really, who could pull off Allen’s unique approach?

Off course, the question is probably moot. Though Allen has a new film out, Coup de Chance, he is persona non grata in many industry circles because of allegations that he molested his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, three decades ago. He denies the accusation and was never charged.

The closest Annie Hall has come to a sequel was an unsanctioned short film about senior citizens called “My Annie Hall” directed by Matt Starr and Ellie Sachs that used copyrighted material from Annie Hall without permission. Allen could have blocked it, but decided to let it go forward.

His publicist told The New York Times that the director “thought it was funny” and “saw no reason to interfere with those seniors’ enjoyment of life.”

Taxi Driver (1976)

Taxi Driver is another film that has been copied a lot — notably by 2019’s Joker, which director Todd Phillips has made very clear is an homage to Martin Scorsese. The film even features Taxi Driver lead Robert De Niro.

But no movie has matched the virtuosity of Taxi Driver. Robert De Niro has kicked around the idea for a sequel over the years, but why mess with perfection? It’s one of the best movies of all time.

Also, there is a South Korean TV series, whose title translates in English to Taxi Driver, but it isn’t to be confused with the film.

ET the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

This Steven Spielberg classic follows an extraterrestrial named E.T. who is left behind on earth. E.T. befriends a little boy named Elliott, played by Henry Thomas, who endeavors to him find his way home. The film also stars Drew Barrymore, Robert MacNaughton, and Dee Wallace.

Though Spielberg has made plenty of sequels, he has left E.T. alone.

“Sequels can be very dangerous because they compromise your truth as an artist,” Spielberg told the American Film Institute. “I think a sequel to E.T. would do nothing but rob the original of its virginity. People only remember the latest episode, while the pilot tarnishes.”

The Princess Bride (1987)

This beloved Rob Reiner romance is, in our opinion, one of the best movies ever. It stars Robin Wright and Cary Elwes in sweeping, romantic fairytale love story mixed with action, adventure and comedy, and it’s one of the best movies that never had a sequel or remake.

It’s such a perfect film that we hope its memory never gets spoiled with a remake.

Disney Theatrical Productions did say in 2019 that there was a musical in the works, but that was before the pandemic shut down Broadway for a while, and there hasn’t been an update on it since.

Also, later editions of William Goldman’s 1973 novel — the basis for his wonderful The Princess Bride script — included a sample chapter from a prospective sequel called Buttercup’s Baby. But no full version of it has ever appeared, and Goldman died in 2018.

Do The Right Thing (1989)

Spike Lee’s 1989 classic Do The Right Thing stars Lee, Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee, Samuel L. Jackson, Rosie Perez, and John Turturro. It is one of the most widely taught films in modern film schools, and especially gained renewed respect during the racial reckoning after the murder of George Floyd, which felt strikingly similar to a death in the film.

Lee confirmed to Consequences of Sound in 2018 that there will never be a sequel to Do The Right Thing:

“People all the time want me to do a sequel to Do the Right Thing — I’m not doing that. There are just things that I’m not gonna touch. But other things, you know, I feel better about revisiting. But not Do the Right Thing. There is gonna be no prequel or sequel or remake of Do the Right Thing. That’s not happening.”

It seems this will remain one of the best movies that never had a sequel or remake, and it doesn’t need one — it feels painfully resonant today.

Goodfellas (1990)

The second Martin Scorsese movie on our list is a gangster classic starring Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci as Henry Hill, James Conway and Tommy DeVito.

In 2012, AMC had a television series remake of Goodfellas in development, with Nicholas Pileggi, author of the original Wiseguy book and the 1990 screenplay, signed on to write it. But the show never came to fruition, and the original Goodfellas still stands alone as one of the greatest movies that never had a sequel or remake.

It would be hard to match the odd, uniquely Scorsese mix of violence and dark comedy in Goodfellas, though the The Sopranos offered its own spin on the idea.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

This fantasy comedy directed by the great Robert Zemeckis and Richard Williams is told through a combination of cartoon and live action. It tells the story of an up-and-coming, albeit cartoon, actor Roger Rabbit in a universe where “toons” live amongst humans. Its cast features Bob Hoskins, Christopher Lloyd, and Joanna Cassidy.

When Roger Rabbit is accused of murder, he befriends a private detective who helps him.

The complex tone of this zany movie would be pretty tough to remake today, and dare we say, modern computer generated animation probably wouldn’t be as cool as the old-school 2D stuff, which is much less common now in film and television than it used to be. For that reason, it’s on our list of movies that never had a sequel or remake.

Schindler’s List (1993)

A Schindler’s List sequel would be ridiculous: Steven Spielber’s masterful film tells the whole story of Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson), a German industrialist and member of the Nazi party who secretly saved 1,200 Jews during the Holocaust by employing them in his factories in Poland.

But it’s a little surprising — and merciful — that no one has tried to turn its source material, a 1982 historical novel by Thomas Keneally called Schindler’s Ark, into an eight-part streaming series.

Perhaps everyone is too intimidated, or respectful, to try to remake one of the best movies of all time. Good.

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Honestly, we could put every Tarantino movie except Kill Bill Vol. I and II of course) on this list, because he’s made so many of the greatest movies that never had a sequel or a remake. But we’ve narrowed it down to two.

Pulp Fiction is so unique, so iconic, and so inimitable that a remake seems insane to even think about. Though Tarantino has considered the idea of making a prequel to Pulp Fiction in the form of a movie about the Vega brothers — Michael Madsen as Vic Vega from Reservoir Dogs and John Travolta as Vincent Vega from Pulp Fiction, he’s never done it.

And in 2007, he appeared on the Opie & Anthony show and said that the film was looking “unlikely” because “everyone is older now.”

No Country for Old Men (2007)

Joel and Ethan Coen’s Fargo has spawned five seasons of a great FX series, so why not the film that won them Best Picture?

This chilling crime thriller from the Coen brothers follows a deranged hitman played masterfully by Javier Bardem, who comes to retrieve a bundle of money accidentally discovered by Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin) in the desert. Tommy Lee Jones plays the sheriff looking into the crime.

It’s still one of the best movies that never had a sequel or remake. And we’re quite happy with that decision. No one else could match Bardem as Anton Chigurh. (Though if you want to see a new take on him, Glen Powell offers a brief, weird riff on Chugurh in the new Netflix film Hit Man, one of the best movies of this year — and one we doubt will ever have a sequel or remake.)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Though many have speculated about a sequel to this Tim Burton-Henry Selick masterpiece, cooler heads have prevailed.

There’s really nowhere for the story of Jack Skellington to go, and improving on the handcrafted animation would be impossible.

Sure, you could do a live-action version, in the vein of The Lion King and Moana, but that would rob it of much of its creepy charm.

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Breakfast Club is a perfect snapshot of the ’80s Brat Pack era, and attempting to remake it would be foolish: Do you remake it with a new cast, but set it in the ’80s? Why mess with perfect? Or do you set it in modern times, and take away its wincing nostalgic power?

There’s no reason to do either. The Breakfast Club remains simultaneously aged and ageless, and we wouldn’t dream of messing with it. Though of course we loved the homage in Not Another Teen Movie.

