Here are the best movie plot twists ever, ranked. As you’ll see, we tend to prefer plot twists that change a movie over plot twists that end a movie. But we love plot twists of all kinds.

But first: There are lots of surprises that aren’t really twists. A twist is something that completely changes the way we’ve been interpreting the story. A reveal is just a surprise.

We love surprises — Silence of the Lambs (above) is full of them, for example, but its surprises don’t make us rethink everything that’s happened so far. The Crying Game also has a famous reveal, but it doesn’t really make a huge difference. Citizen Kane also has a famous surprise ending, but it doesn’t change the movie much. It’s almost a grace note.

So with that said, here are the 12 Best Movie Plot Twists, Ranked. Many spoilers are ahead. If you don’t want to know the twist, just read the section of each entry labeled “The Plot” and skip the rest. We’d much rather you see these films than have them spoiled here.

Number 12: Primal Fear

The Plot: Fame-seeking defense attorney Martin Vail (Richard Gere) fights to defend the docile Aaron Stampler (Ed Norton) an altar boy accused of murdering a Catholic archbishop. Vail comes to believe that his client developed a dissociative personality disorder because of years of abuse, including by the archbishop, which led him to take on the violent identity of Roy.

The Plot Twist (Spoiler): The film ends with Aaron admitting to his lawyer that he faked his dissociative personality disorder — and that in reality he more resembles the violent Roy than the docile Aaron.

Why It’s Good: Because Ed Norton pulls it off, even if it seems, on paper, ridiculous. This movie plot twist is lowest on our list because we like a twist that comes early enough in the film for everyone to feel its ramifications. While we love a twist ending, we love and early or mid-movie plot twist even more.

Number 11: Frozen

The Plot: Frustrated by her sister Anna (voiced by Kristen Bell) wanting to marry Prince Hans (voiced by Santino Fontana), a young man she’s just met, Princess Elsa (Idina Menzel) accidentally unleashes the ice powers she’s been concealing since they were children.

The Plot Twist: As we learn fairly late in the game, Hans doesn’t really love Anna. He’s cold-hearted. Even frozen, if you will. So the kiss we think is going to end the movie in typical fairy tale fashion doesn’t happen.

Why It Works: There’s nothing we love more than a perfectly executed twist in a kids movie — especially a cool twist that teaches kids to be wary of strangers. Frozen flawlessly sets up the big twist with clever misdirection — in a soaring musical number, no less — as Hans and Anna seem to connect (but do they really?) in their duet “Love is an Open Door.”

Number 10: Chinatown

Paramount – Credit: C/O

The Plot: in this 1930s-set neo-noir, which won a Best Screenplay Oscar for Robert Towne, private detective Jake Gittes (Jack Nicholson) is lured by Evelyn Mulwray (Faye Dunaway, above) into an investigation of a complex scheme involving the Los Angeles water supply and the wealthy Noah Cross.

The Plot Twist (Spoiler): While getting smacked by Gittes, the tragic Evelyn reveals that Cross, her father, raped her when she was 15, which let to the birth of Katherine, who she grimly describes as “my sister and my daughter.”

Why It’s Good: It joltingly emphasizes the evils of Cross, who rapes not only the land, but his own daughter, and raises the stakes of what might otherwise be a relatively dry story about water rights. Best of all, it comes early enough in the film to resonate throughout, casting a darker pallor on everything that comes before, even as it fills us with rage at the villain.

Number 9: Fight Club

20th Century Fox – Credit: C/O

The Plot: An unnamed protagonist (Edward Norton), seeking a more meaningful life, starts a fight club with Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt), a charismatic stranger he meets on one of his countless, soulless business trips. They begin a campaign of mischief that evolves into an anti-consumerist revolution.

The Plot Twist (Spoiler): The Norton character has been Tyler Durden the whole time! He’s like a cooler imaginary friend.

Why It’s Good: If you didn’t see it coming (and I sure didn’t when I saw Fight Club in a theater in 1999), it was a total knockout punch. Yes, it came a little late in the game, but it worked. And once you saw it, the first rule of Fight Club was not talking about the surprise in Fight Club.

Number 8: The Wizard of Oz

MGM – Credit: C/O

The Plot: Dorothy (Judy Garland) crash-lands in Oz after a tornado whisks her and her little dog, Toto, from Kansas. She joins the Scarecrow, Tin Man and Cowardly Lion on a twisting, thill-filled, sing-song journey down the Yellow Brick Road to see the Wizard, whom they all hope will make their dreams come true.

The Plot Twist (Spoiler): The Wizard (Frank Morgan) is a fraud — a normal man using stagecraft to appear great and powerful. Dorothy and her crew can only make their own dreams come true, through the strength and character they built up along their journey. The Wizard gives the Scarecrow, Tin Man and Cowardly Lion symbolic gifts to illustrate this. When he tries to take Dorothy back to Kansas in a balloon, Toto isn’t having it, and jumps off. Dorothy follows him, and soon learns she can tap her own way back to Kansas.

Why It’s Good: Sure, in this age of the smash success of Wicked, everyone is well aware that the Wizard of Oz was no wizard at all. But imagine being a kid in a movie theater in 1939, watching the film in all its Technicolor majesty, and realizing the whole premise of Dorothy’s journey has been a lie. But then being comforted by the realization that Dorothy, like you, can find your own way home. It’s an emotionally sophisticated twist.

Number 7: The Third Man

British Lion Film Corporation – Credit: C/O

The Plot: In this British noir, shot in post-World War II Allied-occupied Vienna, struggling American writer Holly Martins (Joseph Cotten) arrives to take a job for his friend Harry Lime (Orson Welles) only to learn that Lime is dead. He investigates his friend’s death while falling for his lover, Anna (Alida Valli).

The Plot Twist (Spoiler): Lime isn’t dead! And he’s the bad guy. In a scene on a Ferris wheel, looking down at the tiny people below, he reveals how little he cares about his fellow human beings: “Would you really feel any pity if one of those… dots stopped moving forever?”

Why It’s Good: It recalibrates the entire movie in a way that is totally unexpected, but also makes perfect sense. A basically perfect plot twist. And it comes at a point when plenty of story remains. The only problem with it is that we suspect audiences suspected Welles would show up at some point, given that his name was on the poster.

Number 6: Gone Girl

The Plot: Struggling financially and in his marriage to Amy (Rosamund Pike), Nick (Ben Affleck) finds himself the chief suspect in her shocking disappearance.

The Plot Twist (Spoiler): Shades of The Third Man — she’s alive!

Why It Works: No one (who hasn’t read the book) will ever see it coming. And it’s a true twist — a pivotal plot turn that pleasingly flips the whole story.

Our only minor complaint is that the novel Gone Girl — by Gillian Flynn — handles the mid-story twist so perfectly that no film could match it for sheer thrills, especially, obviously, for audiences who know what’s coming. Still, Gone Girl the movie adds value to the book with a spectacular cast that comes to include Neil Patrick Harris, who devours scenery as Desi, Amy’s creepy ex.

By the way, it’s worth noting that this is the second David Fincher movie on this list, after Fight Club. Many would argue that his film The Game belongs here, too.

Number 5: The Usual Suspects

Gramercy Pictures

The Plot: Customs Agent Dave Kujan (Chazz Palminteri) interviews Verbal Kent (Kevin Spacey), who seems to be the weak link in a criminal crew under the control of the brutal Keyser Söze.

The Plot Twist (Spoiler): Verbal is Keyser Söze!

Why It Works: Absolutely no one saw it coming, since The Usual Suspects was a brand-new script not based on previous material. (Christopher McQuarrie won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.) We’ve noted our preference for movies where the twist comes earlier rather than later, but this is a case where the reveal and ending arrive with shocking, perfect timing.

Number 4: Psycho

Paramount Pictures

The Plot: Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) rips off her boss and races off into the desert, stopping at the Bates Motel outside of Fairvale, California en route to her lover. At the motel, she encounters the creepy Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins), who she overhears arguing with his mother. She is killed in the shower by a mysterious figure, and Norman hides her body.

The Plot Twist (Spoiler): There are at least two. The first is the shower murder of Marion, who until this point appears to be the protagonist of the film. Psycho director skillfully guides us to the conclusion that Norman’s mother is the killer — until we learn that she’s been dead for a decade — and that in fact Norman has a habit of dressing up as “Mother” to kill women.

Why It’s Good: Psycho basically invented the slasher genre, and the cross-dressing killer trope, which meant that anyone who saw the film 100% did not see any of the twists coming.

Number 3: The Sixth Sense

Buena Vista Pictures – Credit: C/O

The Plot: The third film by M. Night Shyamalan and the one that established him as “the twist guy,” The Sixth Sense is a supernatural thriller that pairs child psychologist Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis) with troubled boy Cole (Haley Joel Osmont), who claims he can see dead people.

The Plot Twist (Spoiler): In a reversal of The Third Man, Malcolm is dead. We saw him get shot in the opening, but just assumed he recovered. He did not.

Why It Works: Shyamalan masterfully lets us draw our own conclusions — Malcolm surived the shooting, his wife doesn’t answer him because they’re marriage is on the rocks — and lets us trick ourselves.

Number 2: The Planet of the Apes

20th Century Fox

The Plot: Three astronauts, including George Taylor (Charlton Heston) crash-land on a planet where apes rule. Humans, including the captive Nova (Linda Harrison, seen above with Heston), are treated like animals.

The Plot Twist: After the humans escape, with the help of the benevolent Dr. Zaius (Maurice Evans), they make a horrific discovery on the beach: The Statue of Liberty. They, and we, quickly realize what’s happened: Warring humans all but destroyed ourselves as apes evolved past us and took over.

Why It Works: Though it comes at the very end, it forces you to re-evaluate everything that’s come before while launching the entire Apes franchise, which endures to this day. Though the film is based on the 1963 novel by Pierre Boulle, the Statue of Liberty ending came from one of the film’s writers, Twilight Zone creator Rod Serling, a master of plot twists and twist endings.

Number 1: The Empire Strikes Back

20th Century Fox – Credit: C/O

The Plot: Luke Skywalker cuts of his Jedi training to try to rescue his friends from the fearsome Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), who has set a trap to draw him to the Dark Side of the Force.

The Plot Twist (Spoiler): “I… am your father.”

Why It Works: If you saw this movie in a theater, with your parents, when you were four, you would understand how utterly world-shaking it was. The easy answers are never the right ones, there is no simple line between good and evil, nothing can be trusted. The fact that it arrived in the middle of a children’s fantasy trilogy made it all the more stunning. This is the plot twist that made Generation X.

One of the coolest things about it is that it ties together so many things that seemed too convenient in the first Star Wars, like Luke just happening to live close to Obi-Wan Kenobi on Tatooine. In retrospect, it’s clear that Obi-Wan has been looking after him all his life, as later Star Wars stories confirmed.

