Welcome to MovieMaker’s Movie News Roundup, where we succinctly summarize movie news and just movie news — always with links back to the original source. You may want to bookmark this page, because we’ll update it a lot.

Woody Allen’s Memoir to Be Released April 7: Variety says the memoir, “thought to be unpublishable in the Me Too era,” will be called Apropos of Nothing. “The book is a comprehensive account of his life, both personal and professional, and describes his work in films, theater, television, nightclubs, and print,” Grand Central Publishing said in a statement Monday. “Allen also writes of his relationships with family, friends, and the loves of his life.” The memoir was “thought to be unpublishable” because Allen’s daughter Dylan Farrow says he sexually assaulted her when she was a child. After a lengthy investigation at the time, he was not charged. Allen has denied any wrongdoing.

Call of the Wild Expected to Lose $50 Million: Variety says the Harrison Ford adaptation of Jack London’s novel has made $45 million domestically and $79 million globally in its first two weeks, which would be fine, except for this: “It carries a price tag above $125 million, meaning the film needs to make between $250 million and $275 million to break even, according to sources close to the production and rival studio executives.”

Invisible Man Has Best-Ever Blumhouse Opening: Universal and Blumhouse’s The Invisible Man earned $29 million in its North American box office debut — the best-ever opening for Jason Blum’s company, best known for Get Out. The Hollywood Reporter notes that the well-reviewed Invisible Man cost “just $7 million to produce before marketing.” (When you’re up for a longer read, here’s John Campopiano’s MovieMaker interview with Invisible Man composer Ben Wallfisch.)

Rock’s Red Notice May Exit Italy: Netflix is searching for other potential locations for Dwayne Johnson’s heist film Red Notice, which also stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, Deadline reports. Deadline doesn’t have a source for this information, opting for the passive-tense “Deadline has learned,” which is usually what news outlets say when they are confident something is true but can’t say how they know. “We hear that production has yet to begin in Italy and Netflix is mulling over what to do with the Italian portion of the shoot and if there are other options. The bulk of the film is shot in Atlanta,” Deadline writes.

Aaron Sorkin Had an Idea for a Joe Biden “Mr. Smith” Moment: A New York Times interview with the Social Network and Moneyball screenwriter includes some good insights on screenwriting (“I worship at the altar of intention and obstacle,” Sorkin says). It also includes some solid Joe Biden fanfic about how Sorkin would have had Biden handle the impeachment trial.

Pretty Hate Machine: Bret Easton Ellis says on his latest podcast that the internet backlash to Parasite‘s Oscar success is another reminder that “social media is a hate machine and that is mostly what people use it for. You can never reiterate this enough.”

We’ll update this post throughout the day with other noteworthy movie news. See you tomorrow.