Not Reversible: Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, one of dozens of directors asking Congress to bail out struggling theaters, tells Reuters that theater-going may soon be lost forever. “If we shut this down, this will not be a reversible process,” she says.

Slamdance in the Desert: The beloved film festival will go virtual next year but hold an invite-only event in Joshua Tree, a location that’s perfect for social distancing.

Halloween Costumes: IndieWire has some fun Halloween costume ideas, from What We Do in the Shadows to Tiger King Joe Exotic. But where shall I find a mullet wig during a pandemic? [Checks back of hair in mirror, recoils.] Never mind, all set.

So Who’s Watching The Boys?: In the latest Low Key podcast, we talk about the grotesque superhero satire, which my co-host, Keith, describes as what it would be like if Quentin Tarantino made a superhero movie. It’s hard to say what’s harder to watch in Season 2: The t00-close-to-home satire, or the many exploding heads. The finale airs tomorrow. You can listen to our discussion on Apple or Spotify or here:

Oscars at the Drive-In: Films released in drive-ins are now eligible for 2021 Oscars thanks to a new rule-change. The snack bar is still out of barbecue sauce for your chicken tenders, though.

Jurassic World Coronavirus Pause: Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow announced on Twitter that the film will shut down for two weeks because of positive COVID-19 tests — while adding that “all tested negative shortly after.” He also posted the nightmare image below.

Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion. All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon. pic.twitter.com/DxuqX9UdgX — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) October 7, 2020

So You’re Telling Me: A dinosaur park takes more precautions than the White House?

