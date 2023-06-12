Talk of a Mel Gibson Jeffrey Epstein documentary ignited imaginations last week when poorly sourced reports circulated that the Passion of the Christ filmmaker would soon try to blow the lid off the many remaining Epstein mysteries. But the reports are “completely false information,” a rep for Gibson told MovieMaker on Monday.

The misinformation started when Tim Ballard, the founder of an anti-trafficking nonprofit called Operation Underground Railroad, claimed the actor had provided support for a documentary. Speculation quickly ran online rampant that Gibson was making an Epstein doc. But again: He is not.

But Ballard’s comments caught fire on social media, where people began to imagine that the purported Mel Gibson documentary would focus on Jeffrey Epstein.

Ballard, a former Department of Homeland Security agent, said in a January appearance at the conservative Utah Eagle Forum in Salt Lake City that Gibson helped edit The Sound of Freedom, a movie about Ballard and his organization expected to be released this summer. The film stars The Passion of the Christ actor James Caviezel, the 2004 film that Gibson produced, directed and co-wrote. (The group’s YouTube link to the talk declares, “Mel Gibson funds RESCUE!”)

Ballard said in the January appearance that he asked Gibson for money to film an anti-trafficking effort in the Ukraine that his group was taking part in. Ballard said his group was helping remove orphans from Ukraine who were at high risk of trafficking.

Also Read: 10 Actors Who Can Hold Their Breath Underwater for an Absurdly Long Time

“He said ‘No problem,’ and he helped get us started and filming,” Ballard said. “Four months later, what I thought was maybe going to be a documentary about Ukraine ends up being a four-part docu-series that’s almost done.”

Mel Gibson Is Not Working on Any Documentary, Rep Says

But Alan Nierob, Gibson’s longtime rep, told MovieMaker that in fact Gibson is not working on any documentary, on any subject.

The Associated Press has reported that Operation Underground Railroad is one of several groups that has made money fundraising off conspiracy theories. The AP also said the Davis County Attorney’s Office in Utah has investigated allegations that it exaggerated its role in arrests involving child predators, but closed its probe last month without filing any charges.

Operation Underground Railroad did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment from MovieMaker.

Epstein and his long list of high-profile contacts continue to spark speculation and mystery since his August 2019 death at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City. He had been arrested a month earlier on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges. He had previously pleaded guilty and been convicted in 2008 by a Florida state court of procuring a child for prostitution and of soliciting a prostitute. He served less than 13 months in custody.

Epstein remains very much in the news, nearly three years after his death. On Monday, JPMorgan Chase reached a tentative settlement with his sexual abuse victims. The New York Times and other outlets reported that David Boies, one of the lead lawyers for the victims, said JP Morgan had agreed to pay $290 million to resolve the lawsuit.

The suit was filed last November in Manhattan federal court by an unidentified woman on behalf of victims who said they were sexually abused by Epstein over a period of roughly 15 years when they were teenagers and young women, the suit said.

Gibson will next be seen in the Peacock miniseries The Continental: From the World of John Wick, a spinoff of the film series based on the hotel chain in the John Wick films that provides assassins a place of respite.

Main image: Mel Gibson attends the Blood Father photocall during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival in 2016. Photo courtesy of Shutterstock.