Get in losers, we’re watching Mean Girls on TikTok.

In honor of Mean Girls Day on Oct. 3, Paramount has released the entirety of Mean Girls for free on TikTok in 23 parts.

Yes, you heard that right. You can watch the whole hour and 47-minute cult-classic 2004 Mark Waters comedy for free without violating any piracy laws.

How to Watch Mean Girls on TikTok

It’s all on the official Mean Girls TikTok account. You just have to be okay with pausing every so often to swipe to the next video — and watching it on a very small phone screen, of course.

In case you didn’t know, Oct. 3 is an unofficial holiday recognized by Mean Girls fans because of that famous scene where Jonathan Bennett’s heartthrob character Aaron Samuels asks Lindsay Lohan’s Cady Heron what day it is, and she tells him, “It’s October 3.”

Mean Girls follows Lohan’s Cady, a formerly homeschooled new kid who enters public high school for the first time and is bewildered by its jungle-like social hierarchy. Rachel McAdams plays queen bee mean girl Regina George — the most popular girl in school who is constantly flanked by sidekicks Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert) and Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried). At the behest of new friend Janis Ian (Lizzy Caplan), Cady agrees to become a double agent, infiltrating Regina’s group in order to sabotage her as a form of payback for something cruel Regina did to Janis years before.

For those who prefer to watch Mean Girls on their laptop or TV, there’s a link in the TikTok account’s bio to the Paramount website, where you can buy a DVD or Blue-Ray, stream it on Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play, and Microsoft, or Amazon Prime Video.

In January, Paramount will release a movie musical version of Mean Girls based on the Broadway show. Reneé Rapp will play Regina George alongside a cast including Angourie Rice, Jaquel Spivey, and Auli’i Cravalho.

Will Paramount’s TikTok-ification of Mean Girls inspire more distributors to release movies in several parts on the popular video app? Only time will tell.

Main Image: (L-R) Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, and Rachel McAdams in Mean Girls. Credit: Paramount