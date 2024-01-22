If you’ve seen Netflix’s new three-part docuseries American Nightmare, you may be wondering when Matthew Muller is being released from prison.

In 2015, Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn were enjoying a quiet night in at Quinn’s home on Mare Island in Vallejo, Calif., when they were awoken from their sleep to find a group of men in scuba diving gear standing over them. The men drugged them both and kidnapped Huskins, the couple explain in American Nightmare, a docuseries directed by The Tinder Swindler team Bernadette Higgins and Felicity Morris.

Vallejo police did not initially believe Quinn when he came to them for help, accusing him, and later Huskins, of pulling off an elaborate hoax. They were branded as such in the media, and Huksins was dubbed the “real-life Gone Girl” after comparisons were drawn between her and Rosamund Pike’s character in Gillian Flynn’s novel and 2014 movie adaptation.

Thankfully, Huskins and Quinn — now a married couple with a daughter — were ultimately vindicated when one of the men responsible for the crime — former U.S. Marine, disbarred lawyer, and Harvard alum, Matthew Muller — was caught and convicted of the kidnapping and rape of Huskins.

When Is Matthew Muller Being Released From Prison?

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate locator, Matthew Muller is scheduled for release on July 8, 2049. That means he has 25 years left on his sentence.

He’s currently being held in the Federal Correctional Facility in Tuscon, Arizona, a medium security prison with a detention center with 285 other inmates.

At the time of this writing, Muller is 46 years old. He’ll be 71 when he’s released unless he becomes eligible for parole prior to that date.

Also Read: American Nightmare Directors Refused to ‘Fetishize’ Convicted Rapist Matthew Muller

Muller pleaded guilty to kidnapping Huskins and was sentenced to 40 years in prison in 2017. In 2018, he said he was not mentally well when he accepted that deal and changed his stance to say the he was actually not guilty in a jailhouse interview on NBC. At the time, he was representing himself and said he planned to use an insanity defense to fight additional kidnapping and rape charges from the state.

“It’s pretty simple. I’m not guilty,” he said in the 2017 interview. “I fell in severe depression while at the Sacramento jail. I didn’t care what happened to me.”

But four years later, in 2022, Muller pleaded no contest to two counts of forcible rape against Huskins, according to Oakland-based news station Fox 2 KTVU. He was given a 31 year sentence to be served concurrently with his existing 40 year sentence.

Muller’s attorney Thomas Johnson has not responded to MovieMaker‘s request for comment.

Matthew Muller pictured in American Nightmare. Credit: Netflix