The trailer for Paul Schrader’s Master Gardener is out, and it finds Joel Edgerton in the lead role as a very skilled gardener who knows how to do two things and do them well: take care of plants and kill people.

Here’s the synopsis for Master Gardener

“A meticulous horticulturist is devoted to tending the grounds of a beautiful estate owned by a wealthy dowager (Sigourney Weaver). When he’s told to take on her troubled great-niece (Quintessa Swindell) as an apprentice, his life is thrown into chaos, and dark secrets from his past emerge,” reads the film’s synopsis.

This is Schrader’s latest movie that he’s written and directed since The Card Counter, which starred Oscar Isaac as a former military interrogator-turned-con-turned-gambler alongside Tiffany Haddish and Tye Sheridan. He also recently returned to write an eight-episode American Gigolo remake for Showtime starring Jon Bernthal based on Schrader’s 1980 film starring Richard Gere.

Schrader is also known as the brilliant screenwriter behind Taxi Driver (1976), Raging Bull (1980), and The Last Temptation of Christ (1988), and he wrote and directed First Reformed (2017).

Master Gardener will arrive in theaters on May 19 from Magnolia Pictures.

It’s executive produced by Luisa Law, Dale Roberts, and Linda Ujuk, with music by Devonté Hynes, who did the score for Fifty Shades of Grey, Queen & Slim, and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Cinematographer Alexander Dynan returns to work with Schrader again after First Reformed, The Card Counter, and Dog Eat Dog.

Watch the trailer above.

Main Image: Joel Edgerton in MASTER GARDENER, a Magnolia Pictures release. © 2022 MASTER GARDENER US LLC. Photo courtesy of Magnolia Pictures.