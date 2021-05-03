Marvel reveals the title of Black Panther 2, among other things; Adam McKay talks movies, politics and basketball; Andrew McCarthy on the birth of the ’80s Brat Pack. Plus: Paddington brings the heat. All in today’s Movie News Rundown.

But First: Quentin Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema, one of the best places in the world to watch a movie, will reopen June 1, according to a reliable source: its marquee.

Adam McKay: For the 100th episode of the MovieMaker podcast, we talked with the brilliant Adam McKay about his podcast, Death at the Wing, which explores the tragic intersection of Reaganomics, drugs, and the NBA. He says he isn’t at all worried about the future of movies, but is worried about how our entire country resembles a scam from Drugstore Cowboy. Listen and subscribe on Apple or Spotify or here:

Lancaster Is Blowing Up, Y’all: The Pennsylvania county that is home to the world’s best Shoo-Fly Pie is also a booming movie capital, and no, it’s not because of a flood of Amishsploitation films. The Associated Press reports that the area’s production studios and solid film community are attracting films that could have been made anywhere, like the recent action films Night of the Sicario and Locked In.

Shots Fired: Paddington is killing it on the socials, as per usual. Here is some background.

I do hope Mr Kane won’t be too upset when he hears I’ve overtaken him with rotten tomatoes. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) April 28, 2021

Brat Pack Flashback: Vanity Fair has a terrific excerpt from Andrew McCarthy’s new memoir, in which he recounts breaking into Hollywood while living as a houseguest of Jaqueline Bisset, who had recently been declared “the most beautiful film actress of all time.” The book is Brat: An ’80s Story.

Wakanda Forever: The Black Panther sequel has a title — Wakanda Forever. It’s one of several reveals in this heartstrings-clutching ad from Marvel for its whole damn slate — and the theater experience itself. There’s also some gorgeous footage from Chloé Zhao’s Eternals, and it’s all narrated by Stan Lee. Make Mine Marvel, Excelsior, et cetera.

Alan Moore: The creator of Watchmen, V for Vendetta, and other projects he wishes had never been turned into movies has “signed a six-figure deal for a ‘groundbreaking’ five-volume fantasy series as well as a ‘momentous’ collection of short stories,” the Guardian reports.

From Hell: The 2001 Johnny Depp-Heather Graham film about Jack the Ripper, also based on an Alan Moore graphic novel, is hella underrated. At least The New York Times‘ Elvis Mitchell appreciated it, bestowing it an NYT Critics’ Pick and writing of directors Albert and Allen Hughes: “The Hughes Brothers’ goal here is to make an epic of savagery, and they are brilliant at ambience and details.” I’d love to show you a trailer, but someone did a horrendous job, larding it with goofy techno that totally misrepresent the movie, so here’s a scene instead. Warning: Scares!

Main image, above: A bear tops our newsletter for the second time in as many newsletters.