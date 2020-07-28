More in Movie News
Movie News: Olivia de Havilland, Rebel; Oscar Fears; What Is Cancel Culture?
In today’s Movie News Rundown: Olivia de Havilland wasn’t just the last Golden Age star; she...
Olivia de Havilland, Last Star of Hollywood’s Golden Age and Lifelong Rebel, Dies at 104
Olivia de Havilland, the last star of cinema’s Golden Age and a lifelong Hollywood rebel who helped...
11 Silence of the Lambs Details You Probably Missed
When Silence of the Lambs joined Netflix last month, to coincide with Netflix’s airing of the...
11 Films That Inspired Social Change
Hollywood is in the midst of a reckoning about how its films influence society at large...
Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets Directors Bill and Turner Ross Brought a Documentary Approach to a Fictional Set-Up
Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets, the latest film from moviemaker siblings Bill and Turner Ross, has a...
Movie News: Get Paid More for Your Movie; A Self-Love Story; Mucho Mucho Delays
In today’s Movie News Rundown: How to get more money for that movie you’re trying to...
Yes, God, Yes: Girl Meets Vagina in Karen Maine’s Directorial Debut
Growing up in Iowa, Yes, God, Yes director Karen Maine remembers “feeling really guilty as a...
Movie News: A Helen Mirren Retrospective; Vanilla Ice Gets a Biopic; Behold: Blood Circus
In today’s Movie News Rundown: A Helen Mirren career retrospective ahead of her birthday; Dave Franco...
Dave Franco to Play Vanilla Ice in Upcoming Biopic
Dave Franco will play Vanilla Ice in a planned biopic called To the Extreme, named for...
Amelia Wren, Felicity Jones’ Aeronauts Character, Is Based on Two Real Heroes of the Sky
Was Felicity Jones’ The Aeronauts character, Amelia Wren, a real person? No, but she was based...
Movie News: Oliver Stone on Scarface; Best Opening Scenes; Film Abides
In today’s Movie News Rundown: Oliver Stone looks back on Scarface, a film that threatened his...
Toronto Film Festival To Open with Spike Lee’s David Byrne Film American Utopia
The 45th annual Toronto Film Festival will open with the Spike Lee film American Utopia, Lee’s...
When Scarface Was In Trouble: Oliver Stone Looks Back in An Exclusive Excerpt From Chasing the Light
Before Scarface launched a boatload of T-shirts, posters, memes, and dubious imitations of Al Pacino’s cocainized...
Movie News: Trainspotting Meets American Psycho; Tenet Guesswork; Work With Your Spouse
In today’s Movie News Rundown: First-time director Dave Franco on the benefits of working with his...
Dave Franco Shares Another Unsettling Clip From The Rental (Video)
With his directorial debut The Rental set to be released this week, Dave Franco shared a deeply...
10 Things We Just Learned About Clueless for Its 25th Anniversary
The iconic film Clueless is celebrating its 25th anniversary yesterday, and we’re totally buggin’ at all the...
Let’s Consider 15 Seconds From The Godfather and Why They’re So Effective (Video)
Thomas Flight says his favorite 15 seconds of The Godfather consist of Michael Corleone lighting a...
Tenet Release Delayed Indefinitely; Warner Bros. Still Aiming for 2020 Release
Tenet has been indefinitely pulled from Warner Bros.’ release calendar, driving a stake into the heart...
Movie News: Alicia Silverstone on Clueless at 25; Netflix’s All-Time Top 10; John Waters at the Drive-In
In today’s Movie News Rundown: Decoding Netflix’s Top 10; Alicia Silverstone shares some memories on the...
The Old Guard Is Like The X-Men, If All the X-Men Were Wolverine (Podcast)
Our latest Low Key podcast covers Netflix’s new action film The Old Guard, starring Charlize Theron. Based...
