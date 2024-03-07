Hulu has given a limited series order to an Untitled Amanda Knox Project starring Margaret Qualley as Amanda Knox, the American college exchange student who was wrongfully convicted of, and ultimately exonerated in, the murder her roommate Meredith Kercher in Italy in 2007.

The series is created and executive produced by This Is Us producer and writer K.J. Steinberg. Consisting of eight one-hour episodes, the project comes from 20th Television in association with The Littlefield Company. Qualley will also executive produce alongside Amanda Knox herself and her husband Chris Robinson for their Knox Robinson Productions.

Monica Lewinsky, Margaret Qualley and Amanda Knox to Executive Produce Limited Series

Monica Lewinsky is also an executive producer alongside Warren Littlefield, Lisa Harrison, Ann Johnson, and Graham Littlefield for The Littlefield Company.

Based on a true story, the Untitled Amanda Knox Project will follow Knox’s wrongful conviction for the murder of Meredith Kercher in Italian court, and the ensuing 16-year-long odyssey to be exonerated.

In 2007, Knox and her then-boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were arrested after Kercher was found arrested in the Perugia apartment she shared with Knox. In 2009, Knox and Sollecito were convicted of Kercher’s murder. Their convictions were overturned in 2011, but they were found guilty again in a retrial before ultimately being exonerated by the Italian Supreme Court of Cassation in 2015.

Also Read: Drive-Away Dolls: How Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke’s Long Marriage Shaped Their Lesbian Road-Trip Movie

Knox spent nearly four years in Italian prison waiting to be exonerated, and spent a total of eight years on trial for murder. After she was released from prison in 2011, she wrote a 2013 memoir called Waiting to Be Heard that became a New York Times best-seller. She is also on the board of the Frederick Douglass Project for Justice, and serves as an Innocence Network Ambassador.

What Is Amanda Knox Doing Now?

Now, Knox, 36, is a journalist, activist, public speaker, and mother of 2-year-old daughter Eureka Muse. She has written for Westside Seattle, hosted The Truth About Crime podcast in 2019 and The Scarlet Letter Reports on Facebook Watch in 2018. She and her husband Robinson also host their Labyrinths podcast, in which the couple “delve into stories of getting lost and found again through compassionate interviews, philosophical rants, and playful debate with fascinating people,” according to its description on Apple Podcasts.

Knox’s story has previously inspired a 2011 Lifetime movie called Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy starring Hayden Panettiere as Knox, as well 2014’s The Face of an Angel movie and 2016’s Amanda Knox Netflix documentary directed by Brian McGinn and Rob Blackhurst.

Former NBC Entertainment President Warren Littlefield’s The Littlefield Company is behind The Handmaid’s Tale, Fargo, Dopesick, and The Old Man.

20th Century Television is behind Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building series starring Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short.

Margaret Qualley is known for the 2021 Netflix dramatic limited series Maid directed by Molly Smith Metzler, which earned Qualley an Emmy nomination; 2019’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood directed by Quentin Tarantino; 2022’s comedic thriller Sanctuary opposite Girls star Christopher Abbott and directed by Zachary Wigon; 2019’s Fosse/Verdon, which also earned her an Emmy nomination; 2016’s The Nice Guys alongside Ryan Gosling and Russell Crow and directed by Shane Black; and Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke’s lesbian road trip movie Drive Away Dolls, which was the subject of our most recent MovieMaker cover story.

A release date for The Untitled Amanda Knox Project has not yet been set.

Main Image: Creator K.J. Steinberg, star and EP Margaret Qualley and EP Warren Littlefield