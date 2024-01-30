The lineup for the 2024 Manchester Film Festival has been released, and the 10th anniversary event will open with Lee Tamahori’s action-drama The Convert starring Guy Pearce and close with Rose Glass’s Kristen Stewart-led drama Love Lies Bleeding.
Taking place from Friday, March 15 to Sunday, March 24 at the Odeon Great Northern theater in Manchester, England, the festival’s lineup includes 45 feature films and over 100 shorts.
The Convert tells the story of “a preacher who arrives at a British settlement in 1830s New Zealand. His
violent past is soon drawn into question and his faith put to the test, as he finds himself caught in the middle of a bloody war between Maori tribes.”
Other highlights from the lineup include Sometimes I Think About Dying starring Daisy Ridley, La Chimera starring Josh O’Connor, The New Boy starring Cate Blanchett, Lena Headey’s directorial debut The Trap, and the world premieres of UK films including Of God’s Men, Straight Through Crew, The Can, and Die Before You Die.
The closing night film, Love Lies Bleeding directed by Rose Glass, stars Kristen Stewart, Katy O’Brian and Ed Harris. It follows a gym manager (Stewart) whose budding love story with a bodybuilder (O’Brien) gets tangled up in her family’s criminal actions.
See the feature film lineup below, and the full lineup here.
2024 Manchester Film Festival Feature Film Lineup
THE CONVERT – Lee Tamahori
FOUR DAUGHTERS – Kaouther Ben Hania
SORCERY – Christopher Murray
DISCO BOY – Giacomo Abbruzzese
WE DARE TO DREAM – Waad al-Kateab
THE TRAP – Lena Headey
FOREVER-FORVER – Anna Buryachkova
SOMETIMES I THINK ABOUT DYING – Rachel Lambert
DAUGHTER OF THE SUN – Ryan Ward
OINK – Mascha Halberstad
ABOUT DRY GRASSES – Nuri Bilge Ceylan
DOVBUSH – Oles Sanin
RADICAL – Christopher Zalla
THE NEW BOY – Warwick Thornton
LA CHIMERA – Alice Rohrwacher
FIVE AND A HALF LOVE STORIES IN AN APARTMENT IN VILNIUS, LITHUANIA –
Tomas Vengris
THE UNIVERSAL THEORY – Timm Kröger
ONLY THE RIVER FLOWS – Shujun Wei
SLOW – Marija Kavtaradze
DO YOU LOVE ME? – Tonya Noyabrova
IO CAPITANO – Matteo Garrone
BIRTHDAY GIRL – Michael Noer
KIM’S VIDEO – Ashley Sabin, David Redmon
THE MOOR – Chris Cronin
SLEEP – Jason Yu
CITIZEN SLEUTH – Chris Kasick
THE 39 STEPS (1978, NEW RESTORATION) – Don Sharp
GIANT’S KETTLE – Markku Hakala, Mari Käki
THE WAIT – F. Javier Gutierrez
STRAIGHT THROUGH CREW – David Campion
OF GOD’S MEN – Waheed Iqbal
THE RISING SUN – Alyona Kaporina
MOTHER, COUCH – Niclas Larsson
DITO – Takashi Yuki
THE CAN – Mitchell Kendall Smith
PRATFALL – Alex Andre
UNICORNS – Sally El Hosaini, James Krishna Floyd
FOUR LITTLE ADULTS – Selma Vilhunen
QUEEN OF BONES – Robert Budreau
I THINK I’M SICK – Danny Gevirtz
DIE BEFORE YOU DIE – Dan Pringle
ROSALIE – Stéphanie Di Giusto
DAGR – Matthew Butler-Hart
THE BOY IN THE WOODS – Rebecca Snow
OF LIVING WITHOUT ILLUSION – Katharina Lüdin
LOVE LIES BLEEDING – Rose Glass
