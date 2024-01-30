The lineup for the 2024 Manchester Film Festival has been released, and the 10th anniversary event will open with Lee Tamahori’s action-drama The Convert starring Guy Pearce and close with Rose Glass’s Kristen Stewart-led drama Love Lies Bleeding.

Taking place from Friday, March 15 to Sunday, March 24 at the Odeon Great Northern theater in Manchester, England, the festival’s lineup includes 45 feature films and over 100 shorts.

The Convert tells the story of “a preacher who arrives at a British settlement in 1830s New Zealand. His

violent past is soon drawn into question and his faith put to the test, as he finds himself caught in the middle of a bloody war between Maori tribes.”

Other highlights from the lineup include Sometimes I Think About Dying starring Daisy Ridley, La Chimera starring Josh O’Connor, The New Boy starring Cate Blanchett, Lena Headey’s directorial debut The Trap, and the world premieres of UK films including Of God’s Men, Straight Through Crew, The Can, and Die Before You Die.

The closing night film, Love Lies Bleeding directed by Rose Glass, stars Kristen Stewart, Katy O’Brian and Ed Harris. It follows a gym manager (Stewart) whose budding love story with a bodybuilder (O’Brien) gets tangled up in her family’s criminal actions.

See the feature film lineup below, and the full lineup here.

2024 Manchester Film Festival Feature Film Lineup

THE CONVERT – Lee Tamahori

FOUR DAUGHTERS – Kaouther Ben Hania

SORCERY – Christopher Murray

DISCO BOY – Giacomo Abbruzzese

WE DARE TO DREAM – Waad al-Kateab

THE TRAP – Lena Headey

FOREVER-FORVER – Anna Buryachkova

SOMETIMES I THINK ABOUT DYING – Rachel Lambert

DAUGHTER OF THE SUN – Ryan Ward

OINK – Mascha Halberstad

ABOUT DRY GRASSES – Nuri Bilge Ceylan

DOVBUSH – Oles Sanin

RADICAL – Christopher Zalla

THE NEW BOY – Warwick Thornton

LA CHIMERA – Alice Rohrwacher

FIVE AND A HALF LOVE STORIES IN AN APARTMENT IN VILNIUS, LITHUANIA –

Tomas Vengris

THE UNIVERSAL THEORY – Timm Kröger

ONLY THE RIVER FLOWS – Shujun Wei

SLOW – Marija Kavtaradze

DO YOU LOVE ME? – Tonya Noyabrova

IO CAPITANO – Matteo Garrone

BIRTHDAY GIRL – Michael Noer

KIM’S VIDEO – Ashley Sabin, David Redmon

THE MOOR – Chris Cronin

SLEEP – Jason Yu

CITIZEN SLEUTH – Chris Kasick

THE 39 STEPS (1978, NEW RESTORATION) – Don Sharp

GIANT’S KETTLE – Markku Hakala, Mari Käki

THE WAIT – F. Javier Gutierrez

STRAIGHT THROUGH CREW – David Campion

OF GOD’S MEN – Waheed Iqbal

THE RISING SUN – Alyona Kaporina

MOTHER, COUCH – Niclas Larsson

DITO – Takashi Yuki

THE CAN – Mitchell Kendall Smith

PRATFALL – Alex Andre

UNICORNS – Sally El Hosaini, James Krishna Floyd

FOUR LITTLE ADULTS – Selma Vilhunen

QUEEN OF BONES – Robert Budreau

I THINK I’M SICK – Danny Gevirtz

DIE BEFORE YOU DIE – Dan Pringle

ROSALIE – Stéphanie Di Giusto

DAGR – Matthew Butler-Hart

THE BOY IN THE WOODS – Rebecca Snow

OF LIVING WITHOUT ILLUSION – Katharina Lüdin

LOVE LIES BLEEDING – Rose Glass

Main Image: Katy O’Brian and Kristen Stewart in Love Lies Bleeding