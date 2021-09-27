Mammoth Lakes Film Festival wrapped it’s 7th edition Sunday evening, screening over 75 feature and shorts over five days.

Anyone who has traveled to the Eastern Sierra resort town for the festival either this year or in the past, understands that while last year’s virtual-only festival was a great success, the true Mammoth Lakes experience is only possible on the ground: taking in the beautiful mountain surroundings and breathtaking lakes or taking late night hot springs dips with new friends — and of course watching the movies!

Making its West Coast premiere, Brandon Kramer’s The Last Step closed out the festival on Sunday night. The documentary follows CNN commentator Van Jones’ long journey to get bi-partisan support for prison reform legislation during the Trump administration. After the screening ended, festival patrons gathered for the awards ceremony.

Some highlights include the sci-fi thriller Ultrasound which took home the Best North American Narrative Feature, and Larry Flynt for President and Isaacs, two features who won their respective jury and audience awards.

Larry Flynt for President covers the outspoken pornographer’s legal troubles in his never ending fight against the U.S. government in favor of personal freedoms. It is an entirely archival documentary made up of beautiful 16mm footage, most of which is being seen for the very first time.

Here is the full list of winners:

Jury Awards