Movie News
Mammoth Lakes Film Festival wrapped it’s 7th edition Sunday evening, screening over 75 feature and shorts over five days.
Anyone who has traveled to the Eastern Sierra resort town for the festival either this year or in the past, understands that while last year’s virtual-only festival was a great success, the true Mammoth Lakes experience is only possible on the ground: taking in the beautiful mountain surroundings and breathtaking lakes or taking late night hot springs dips with new friends — and of course watching the movies!
Making its West Coast premiere, Brandon Kramer’s The Last Step closed out the festival on Sunday night. The documentary follows CNN commentator Van Jones’ long journey to get bi-partisan support for prison reform legislation during the Trump administration. After the screening ended, festival patrons gathered for the awards ceremony.
Some highlights include the sci-fi thriller Ultrasound which took home the Best North American Narrative Feature, and Larry Flynt for President and Isaacs, two features who won their respective jury and audience awards.
Larry Flynt for President covers the outspoken pornographer’s legal troubles in his never ending fight against the U.S. government in favor of personal freedoms. It is an entirely archival documentary made up of beautiful 16mm footage, most of which is being seen for the very first time.
Here is the full list of winners:
Jury Awards
Best North American Narrative Feature: Ultrasound
– directed by Rob Schroeder. Written by Conor Stechschulte
– This award comes with a $1,000 cash award, $10,000 Panavision Camera Rental Grant, and $13,500 Light Iron Postproduction Package
Special Mention: the ensemble cast of What Josiah Saw
– directed by Vincent Grashaw. Written by Robert Alan Dilts.
Best International Narrative Feature: Isaac
– directed and written by Jurgis Matulevičius.
Best North American Documentary Feature: Larry Flynt for President
– directed by Nadia Szold.
Best International Documentary Feature: The Renegades
– directed by Lisa Maria Hagen and Mariam Noori
Special Mention: Everyone Wants to Be the Next Weismann
– directed by Alberto Triano.
Screenplay Competition
Best Screenplay: Mr. Cool by Beau Brians
Shorts
Best Narrative Short: “Manaus Hot City”
– directed by Reinel Garcia
Special Jury Mention for Creative Vision: “Progressive Touch”
– directed by Alireza Mirasadullah
Special Jury Mention for Screenwriting: “Devek”
– directed by Uriya Hertz
Special Jury Mention for Episodic: “Khaki Is Not Leather”
– directed by Ray Smiling
Best Documentary Short: “A Man in Chain”
– directed by Alireza Mirasadullah
Special Mention to “Vagalumes (Fireflies)”
– directed by Leo Bittencou
Best Animation Short: “Human Nature”
– directed by Sverre Fredriksen
Special Mention to “Millennial Prince”
– directed by Julie Fliegenspan
Best Music Video: “Sink In” by Tirzah
– directed by Leah Walke
Also read: Mammoth Lakes Film Festival: Sci-Fi Gem Ultrasound Was in Pre-Production for One Month and Much of the Film Was Shot in Five Days
Audience Awards
Best North American Narrative Feature: Social
– Miles Triplett’s low-budget rom-com was shot on a shoe-string budget of $3,000. Festival director Shira Dubrovner joked while presenting Triplett the award that the $1,000 cash prize gets him one third of the way to funding his next film. This award also comes with a $5,000 Panavision camera rental grant.
Best International Narrative Feature: Isaac
– directed and written by Jurgis Matulevičius
Best North American Documentary Feature: Larry Flynt for President
– directed by Nadia Szold
Best International Documentary Feature: Beautiful Idiots
– directed by Michael Ginthoer. Written by Michael Ginthoer and Christos Chassapis.
Bravery Award
Nancy Wagoner for her documentary Fearless
The 2021 Jury Members: Allison Amon (Producer), Devin Digonno (Producer), Shali Doré (Variety), Caleb Hammond (MovieMaker), Brian Welk (The Wrap), Rebecca Keegan (The Hollywood Reporter), David Massey (independent filmmaker), Ana Souza (Programmer, Sundance), Kimberley Browning (Tribeca Film Festival & Hollywood Shorts), Jacques Thelemaque (Los Angeles filmmaking collective), Sarah Diamond (Slamdance), Elegance Bratton (director and producer), Breven Warren (Angaelica), Summre Garber (Slamdance), and Bojana Sandic (New Filmmakers Los Angeles).
Main image (above): Larry Flynt in the documentary Larry Flynt for President.
Mammoth Lakes Film Festival wrapped yesterday.