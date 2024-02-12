Dave Kroupa is finally starting to recover from the ordeal he went through in Netflix’s Lover, Stalker, Killer documentary.

The father of two became a victim of stalking in the bizarre true-crime case, which ended in one of his former girlfriends, Shanna “Liz” Golyar, being convicted of murdering his other former girlfriend, Cari Farver.

Where Is Dave Kroupa Now?

Kroupa now lives in Omaha, Nebraska with his current girlfriend Margie Hover, according to People.

Hover told People that Kroupa is still affected by the emotional turmoil he went through when Golyar spent years stalking him and sending him harassing messages. But on a vacation they recently took, she noticed him begin to let his guard down.

“He said, ‘I don’t have to be looking over my shoulder,’ ” Hover told People.

Kroupa said that he has his sights set on living a much calmer life.

“I don’t mind watching a movie with a terrible twist,” he said, “but I never want that in my life again.”

What Happened to Dave Kroupa?

Auto mechanic Dave Kroupa met Liz Golyar on an online dating site in late sprint or early summer 2012, according to court documents. They began dating casually. In late October, Kroupa met Farver, a single mother, and they also began dating casually.

Two weeks later, Farver failed to return home to her apartment after spending the night with Kroupa. Her mother reported her missing — but she, Kroupa, and Golyar all began receiving text messages from Farver’s phone number and social accounts. As the texts grew more and more negative and harassing, Kroupa assumed that she was the one stalking him.

But years later, it was revealed that Golyar had murdered Farver on Nov. 13, 2012, and had been impersonating her online ever since — even going so far as to burn her own house down and blaming it on Farver.

At a bench trial in 2018, Golyar was convicted of first degree murder and of second degree arson for burning down her own home despite pleading not-guilty. She was sentenced to life in prison for Farver’s murder and was given a consecutive 18-20 year sentence for arson. Golyar’s attorney, James Martin Davis, died in 2021 and could not be reached for comment.

Now that Golyar is in prison, Kroupa finally has the chance to move on — and Farver’s family can rest knowing what happened to her.

Lover, Stalker, Killer is now streaming on Netflix.

Main Image: Dave Kroupa pictured in Lover, Stalker, Killer courtesy of Netflix