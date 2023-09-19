The trailer for the Duplass Brothers’ new HBO Original documentary Last Stop Larrimah is out, and it’s all about a fascinating murder mystery in a tiny, middle-of-nowhere town in the Australian outback.

With a population of just 11 people, it’s glaringly obvious when Larrimah resident Paddy Moriarty and his dog Kellie go missing — and everyone in town becomes a suspect.

Directed by Thomas Tancred and executive produced by Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, and Mel Eslyn of Duplass Brothers Productions, Last Stop Larrimah airs on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will also be available to stream on Max.

The documentary had its world premiere at this year’s SXSW Film Festival.

Last Stop Larrimah — Watch the Trailer Above

“Nestled deep in the Australian Outback is the remote town of Larrimah and its 11 eccentric residents. When Paddy Moriarty and his dog Kellie left the local pub and vanished in December of 2017, a long history of infighting is unveiled as the remaining residents become suspects in an unfolding investigation that leads to Paddy being declared dead. The documentary, told in five chapters, shines a light on Larrimah’s quirky history and how the town’s once close-knit and jubilant residents brought about their own fate,” reads the synopsis from HBO.

The people of Larrimah featured in the documentary include Barry Sharpe, the owner of the Larrimah Hotel & Pub and a beefy pet crocodile; Fran Hodgetts, a quirky outcast and shop owner specializing in exotic meat pies; Karl and Bobbie Roth, husband and wife who ran the local fire and rescue team and bitter rivals of Barry; Billy Hodgetts, Fran’s ex-husband, all skin, bones, and tattoos with stories to tell; Cookie Burke, a mellow old fellow who loves juicy gossip; Karen and Mark Rayner, the two newest and youngest residents of Larrimah; Richard Simpson, the bartender who works for Barry; and Lenny Hodson, Larrimah’s oldest resident at 81-years-old.

Last Stop Larrimah is produced by Sean Bradley and Rebecca Saunders, with Stephen Cash joining the Duplass brothers and Eslyn as executive producer alongside Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Tina Nguyen for HBO. Will Dowsett and Shane Reid are co-producers and Jesse Gohier-Fleet serves as director of photography, with Nicholas Alden as lead editor.

Watch the full trailer for Last Stop Larrimah above.

Main Image: Paddy Moriarty, the man who vanished, pictured in Last Stop Larrimah. Photograph by Peter Cairns/HBO