Los Angeles-based producer Zikun Wu has built her career across film development, vertical drama, and international production, bringing a cross-cultural production perspective to a screen industry increasingly shaped by global collaboration and mobile-first storytelling.

Trained in film at ArtCenter College of Design, Wu’s producing background connects China and the United States, traditional film development and mobile-first entertainment. That cross-market perspective was shaped not only by her later experience with Warner Bros. China, but also by her earlier work in Chinese literary and screen development, where she participated in projects including You Fei and Tiger and Crane, connected to major platforms such as iQIYI and Tencent Video.

Her experience with Warner Bros. China became another important foundation in that path. There, she gained exposure to the development and production ecosystem behind commercial theatrical features, including Tom and Jerry: Forbidden Compass, and saw how studio-level projects move through creative development, market positioning, localization, and large-scale release planning.

Together, these experiences gave Wu a producer’s view of storytelling: a project is not only a script, but a system of creative choices, production realities, audience expectations, market positioning, and commercial strategy. For a producer working between China, the United States, and global digital platforms, the work is also about aligning creative vision with the realities of different markets, production systems, audience behaviors, and business models.

Now based in Los Angeles, Wu works as a producer and creative producer in the overseas vertical drama space. Her credits include Callboy Punishes Me After Sunrise, Saved by a Gardener on My Wedding Day, Mute But Deadly, Her Final Bet, Fated to My Ruthless Solider and Call Me Stepmom, Fxxkboy. These projects reflect one of the fastest-moving areas of global entertainment, where China’s experience in short-form, high-volume, emotionally driven storytelling is being adapted for international audiences.

The rise of overseas vertical drama has created a new kind of production challenge. Projects often require Chinese creative or financing teams, English-language performers, U.S.-style shoots, international post-production workflows, and platform-facing delivery standards. For producers, the job is no longer limited to scheduling and coordination. It requires the ability to integrate resources across countries, align teams with different working methods, and make fast creative and logistical decisions under compressed production timelines.

Wu’s role sits directly inside that bridge. Her work can involve assembling international resources, aligning Chinese production teams with local American cast and crew, shaping scripts for different audience expectations, supporting casting and poster direction, managing shooting logistics, coordinating post-production, and keeping the project aligned with both platform demands and market realities. In a format where stories move fast and production cycles are compressed, that ability to turn cross-border complexity into a workable production system is becoming increasingly valuable.

Wu sees vertical drama as part of a larger transformation in global entertainment, especially as mobile-first storytelling moves beyond a single market and becomes more international.

“More filmmakers and producers now come from multicultural backgrounds, and that perspective matters,” Wu said. “When a project is made for a global audience, it is not enough to simply translate the dialogue. You have to understand how different audiences respond to emotion, pacing, genre, and character.”

She believes the overseas vertical drama market still has significant room to grow, particularly as more creators learn to combine local production resources with international storytelling instincts. “Some vertical drama companies are now shooting as many as nine short dramas in a single month,” Wu said. “That kind of speed shows how much demand there is, but it also means productions need people who can move quickly, integrate resources, and understand different markets.” She added, “There is a lot of opportunity in this space. I would love to see more people with cross-cultural backgrounds participate, because they can help stories travel in a more organic way.”