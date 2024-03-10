Jimmy Kimmel closed out the Oscars by reading a review from former President Trump, then hit back with the retort: “Isn’t it past your jail time?”

With moments remaining in the telecast, Kimmel took the stage, phone in hand, to read Trump’s Oscars review on Truth Social, which includes the lines:

“Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars? His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and can never be.”

Trump also called the ceremony a “really bad politically correct show” and “disjointed, boring and very unfair.”

Kimmel facetiously thanked Trump for his review before delivering the killer “past your jail time” line, which managed to mock both Trump’s age and criminal charges. The ex-president has denied any wrongdoing.

“Thank you, President Trump. Thank you for watching! I’m surprised you’re still up — isn’t it past your jail time?” Kimmel said.

Trump taking the time to comment on an awards show was perhaps surprising given that Kimmel’s monologue was very soft on almost everyone — he didn’t mention Trump, and the only political figure he criticized was Alabama Sen. Katie Britt, who has been mentioned as a possible Trump running mate. (Kimmel didn’t even mention her by name.)

Kimmel took some soft swipes at Hollywood luminaries and praised unions that stood by actors and writers during last year’s strikes.

Watch the Moment Kimmel Shreds Trump With a Quickly Written Retort

The Oscars ceremony was notably short of domestic politics this year, but very focused on international affairs — it included a quote from recently deceased Putin critic Alexei Navalny, and a plea from Zone of Interest director Jonathan Glazer condemning both the Hamas attacks on Israeli civilians on October 7, 2023, and Israel’s bombing of Gaza since.

And Mstyslav Chernov, director of the winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol, said he would gladly return the Oscar for peace in Ukraine: “I wish I’d never made this film. I wish I’d been able to exchange this for Russia never attacking Ukraine, never occupying our cities … never killing tens of thousands of my fellow Ukrainians.”

Trump did not specify what aspects of the ceremony he considered too politically correct.

Here is Trump’s full review on Truth Social:

Editor’s Note: Corrects main image and typos.